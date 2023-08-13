Video
Sugarcane growers to get bumper yield at Lalmohan

Published : Sunday, 13 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

Sugarcane growers to get bumper yield at Lalmohan

Sugarcane growers to get bumper yield at Lalmohan

LALMOHAN, BHOLA, Aug 12: This season sugarcane has yielded bumper in Lalmohan Upazila of the district. Growers are happy.
Already many growers have started sale of sugarcane in markets in the upazila. Some are selling to wholesalers.

According to sources at the upazila agriculture office, this season, sugarcane has been cultivated on 38 hectares (ha) of land against 35 ha in the last season. Highest sugarcane cultivation has been made at Lalmohan Union.
This season ISD 16, 18, and 208 species of sugarcane have been cultivated at Lalmohan.

A grower of Uttar Fulbagicha of Lalmohan Union Md Abul Kalam said, he has been farming sugarcane for the last 30 years. This year he has farmed sugarcane on 32-decimal land. His farming costs including insecticide and labour stand at Tk 55,000. His fields have yielded good.

He is happy to get expected yielding. He is hoping to make a sale of at least Tk 1.5 lakh.

Another grower of the area Md Abdus Shahid said, he has been farming sugarcane for the last 15 years. This year he has brought 12-decimal land for sugarcane.

"My yield has been very good," he added. His cultivation cost stands at Tk 20,000. He is expecting to have a sale of at least Tk 60,000.

Lalmohan Upazila Agriculture Extension Officer Md Ahsan Ullah confirmed bumper yielding of sugarcane in the upazila. The bumper yielding has been favoured by good weather. The demand for sugarcane is also higher in markets. "We hope growers will get fair prices," he added.

The agriculture office further said, "The upazila agriculture office is working for the welfare of farmers, so that they can get good yielding against less cost and labour.

We want them to get interested in different crops. In this case, they will be provided with all necessary assistance."


« PreviousNext »

