10 people found dead in six districts







NATORE: Police recovered the body of a man from Baraigram Upazila in the district on Friday after four days of his missing.

His body was recovered from Jalanda Village of the upazila in the afternoon.





However, police have arrested two persons in this connection.



The arrested persons are: Husneara Begum, 32, wife of Kuwait expatriate Ayub Ali, and her brother Abdul Mannan, 42, residents of Jalanda Village in Baraigram Upazila.



Quoting locals and the deceased's family members, police said Shahin Shah went to the court on Monday morning, but did not return the house. He had been missing since then.



Shahin Shah's brother Akhter Hossain lodged a general diary with Natore Sadar Police Station (PS) on Tuesday.



Following this, police started their investigation and came to know that Kuwait expatriate Ayub Ali talked to his wife Husneara Begum about the killing of Shahin Shah over mobile phone on the same day the deceased went missing, said Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) in Natore Circle ATM Moinul Islam.



The law enforcers then arrested Husneara Begum and her brother Abdul Mannan for interrogation.



At one stage of the interrogation, they confessed of killing Shahin Shah and dumping his body 10-feet under the soil on the house yard of Ayub Ali.



Later on, police recovered the body of Shahin Shah from there in Jalanda Village of Baraigram Upazila on Friday afternoon, the ASP added.



Police suspect that Shahin Shah was murdered as a sequel to a dispute over extramarital affair.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Baraigram PS Abu Bakkar Siddique confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a murder case is underway in this regard.



DEBIGANJ, PANCHAGARH: The hanging body of a housewife was recovered by police from her residence in Debiganj Upazila of the district on Friday morning.



Police, however, arrested the woman's husband Shaheen Islam, a resident of Gajkati area under Chilahati Union of the upazila, in connection with the incident.



The deceased was identified as Tasmira Akter Meera, 22, daughter of Md Musa, hailed from Dimla Upazila in Nilphamari District.



According to police sources, local people spotted the body of the woman hanging from the ceiling fan of her room in the house in the morning and informed the matter to police.



On information, police recovered the body from the scene at around 9 am and sent it to Panchagarh District Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



The deceased's family members alleged that Meera was tortured to death and was hung with a rope. Her body has marks of beatings in its several parts. Meera's leg was also bleeding due to the injury, they added.



According to locals, the in-laws of the deceased woman were saying that Meera had committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of her room. But the neighbours went to the scene and found that Meera's feet were touching the ground.



The neighbours claimed that they saw Meera standing on the ground in her room wrapped with a rope around her neck in the same position as a normal person would stand.



Debiganj PS OC Ranju Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that preparations are underway to file a case with the PS in this regard.



However, police sources confirmed the injury marks and bleeding on the body of the deceased.



MANDA, NAOGAON: Police recovered the body a man from a paddy field in Manda Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 45, could not be known immediately.



Police sources said local people spotted the body of the man lying in a paddy field in Pakuria Village adjacent to the martyred graveyard under Bharshon Union of the upazila in the morning and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police rushed in and recovered the body from the scene at around 9:30 am.



Later on, the body was sent to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Manda PS OC Mozammel Haque Kazi confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to find out the identity of the deceased.



However, the matter was informed to the Police Bureau of Investigation, the OC added.



COX'S BAZAR: Five people including three minor children were found dead in separate incidents in Teknaf and Pekua upazilas of the district in two days.



Police recovered the bodies of a man and woman washed ashore in St Martin's Island under Teknaf Upazila in the district during high tide on Friday morning.



The bodies were recovered from Halbunia area of the island's Dakkhinpara at around 9 am, said Teknaf PS OC Md Jubair Syed.

The identities of the deceased, aged between 30 and 35, could not be known immediately, he said.



Later on, the decomposed bodies were sent to Cox's Bazar General Hospital morgue for autopsies.



However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and are trying to identify the deceased persons, the OC added.



St Martin Union Parishad Chairman Mujibur Rahman said, "Locals noticed two floating bodies within a kilometre of each other in Halbunia area in the morning. Informed by locals, police later recovered the bodies."



On the other hand, local people recovered the bodies of three children including two siblings from a fish enclosure in Pekua Upazila of the district on Thursday morning, a day after they went missing.



The deceased were identified as Tawhida Begum, 10, his brother Amir Hossain, children of Nurul Alam; and Tawhid's cousin sister Humayra Begum, 8, daughter of Saber Ahmed.



The bodies were recovered at around 6 am from Ferasingapara area under Ujantia Union in the upazila.



The three children went out of the house on Wednesday afternoon, but did not return home, local sources said.



Later on, they found the bodies of the three children in the fish enclosure on Thursday morning.

The bodies were, later, handed over to their families without autopsies.



Pekua PS OC Mohammad Omar Haider confirmed the incident.



SUNAMGANJ: The hanging body of an Oman expatriate was recovered from Shantiganj Upazila in the district on Thursday morning.



The deceased was identified as Najar Uddin, 55, a resident of Parbatipur Village in the upazila. He was an Oman expatriate.



Helena Begum, wife of the deceased, said her husband went out of the house at around 4 am on Thursday. She started searching her husband later as he did not return to the house.



Later on, Helena Begum saw the body of her husband hanging from a branch of a tree near the house and shouted for help.

Hearing her scream, locals rushed in and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene in the morning sent it to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



The deceased's brother Nur Uddin said his brother often quarrelled with his wife and they used to live in separate rooms because of this reason.



He termed the death as suspicious and said the death might have occurred due to family feud.



Shantiganj PS OC Md Khaled Chowdhury confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind the death would be known after getting the autopsy report.



KISHOREGANJ: Police recovered the hanging body of a local leader of Jubo Dal from Hossainpur Upazila in the district on Tuesday morning.



The deceased was identified as Nurul Islam Puton, son of Abdur Razzak, a resident of Hoglakandi Village under Jinari Union in the upazila. He was the former general secretary of Jinari Union Unit of Jubo Dal.



Police sources said locals spotted the body of the youth hanging from a ceiling fan of his room in the house in the morning and informed police.



On information, police recovered the body.



Hossainpur PS OC Asaduzzaman Titu confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.



A total of 10 people including two women and three minor children were found dead in separate incidents in six districts- Natore, Panchagarh, Naogaon, Cox's Bazar, Sunamganj and Kishoreganj, in four days.NATORE: Police recovered the body of a man from Baraigram Upazila in the district on Friday after four days of his missing.His body was recovered from Jalanda Village of the upazila in the afternoon.The deceased was identified as Shahin Shah, 40, son of Nazir Uddin, a resident of Dastanabad Village under Kafuria Union in Sadar Upazila of the district. He worked as an assistant of lawyer Ali Kader at the Natore Court.However, police have arrested two persons in this connection.The arrested persons are: Husneara Begum, 32, wife of Kuwait expatriate Ayub Ali, and her brother Abdul Mannan, 42, residents of Jalanda Village in Baraigram Upazila.Quoting locals and the deceased's family members, police said Shahin Shah went to the court on Monday morning, but did not return the house. He had been missing since then.Shahin Shah's brother Akhter Hossain lodged a general diary with Natore Sadar Police Station (PS) on Tuesday.Following this, police started their investigation and came to know that Kuwait expatriate Ayub Ali talked to his wife Husneara Begum about the killing of Shahin Shah over mobile phone on the same day the deceased went missing, said Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) in Natore Circle ATM Moinul Islam.The law enforcers then arrested Husneara Begum and her brother Abdul Mannan for interrogation.At one stage of the interrogation, they confessed of killing Shahin Shah and dumping his body 10-feet under the soil on the house yard of Ayub Ali.Later on, police recovered the body of Shahin Shah from there in Jalanda Village of Baraigram Upazila on Friday afternoon, the ASP added.Police suspect that Shahin Shah was murdered as a sequel to a dispute over extramarital affair.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Baraigram PS Abu Bakkar Siddique confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a murder case is underway in this regard.DEBIGANJ, PANCHAGARH: The hanging body of a housewife was recovered by police from her residence in Debiganj Upazila of the district on Friday morning.Police, however, arrested the woman's husband Shaheen Islam, a resident of Gajkati area under Chilahati Union of the upazila, in connection with the incident.The deceased was identified as Tasmira Akter Meera, 22, daughter of Md Musa, hailed from Dimla Upazila in Nilphamari District.According to police sources, local people spotted the body of the woman hanging from the ceiling fan of her room in the house in the morning and informed the matter to police.On information, police recovered the body from the scene at around 9 am and sent it to Panchagarh District Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.The deceased's family members alleged that Meera was tortured to death and was hung with a rope. Her body has marks of beatings in its several parts. Meera's leg was also bleeding due to the injury, they added.According to locals, the in-laws of the deceased woman were saying that Meera had committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of her room. But the neighbours went to the scene and found that Meera's feet were touching the ground.The neighbours claimed that they saw Meera standing on the ground in her room wrapped with a rope around her neck in the same position as a normal person would stand.Debiganj PS OC Ranju Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that preparations are underway to file a case with the PS in this regard.However, police sources confirmed the injury marks and bleeding on the body of the deceased.MANDA, NAOGAON: Police recovered the body a man from a paddy field in Manda Upazila of the district on Friday morning.The identity of the deceased, aged about 45, could not be known immediately.Police sources said local people spotted the body of the man lying in a paddy field in Pakuria Village adjacent to the martyred graveyard under Bharshon Union of the upazila in the morning and informed the matter to police.Being informed, police rushed in and recovered the body from the scene at around 9:30 am.Later on, the body was sent to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Manda PS OC Mozammel Haque Kazi confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to find out the identity of the deceased.However, the matter was informed to the Police Bureau of Investigation, the OC added.COX'S BAZAR: Five people including three minor children were found dead in separate incidents in Teknaf and Pekua upazilas of the district in two days.Police recovered the bodies of a man and woman washed ashore in St Martin's Island under Teknaf Upazila in the district during high tide on Friday morning.The bodies were recovered from Halbunia area of the island's Dakkhinpara at around 9 am, said Teknaf PS OC Md Jubair Syed.The identities of the deceased, aged between 30 and 35, could not be known immediately, he said.Later on, the decomposed bodies were sent to Cox's Bazar General Hospital morgue for autopsies.However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and are trying to identify the deceased persons, the OC added.St Martin Union Parishad Chairman Mujibur Rahman said, "Locals noticed two floating bodies within a kilometre of each other in Halbunia area in the morning. Informed by locals, police later recovered the bodies."On the other hand, local people recovered the bodies of three children including two siblings from a fish enclosure in Pekua Upazila of the district on Thursday morning, a day after they went missing.The deceased were identified as Tawhida Begum, 10, his brother Amir Hossain, children of Nurul Alam; and Tawhid's cousin sister Humayra Begum, 8, daughter of Saber Ahmed.The bodies were recovered at around 6 am from Ferasingapara area under Ujantia Union in the upazila.The three children went out of the house on Wednesday afternoon, but did not return home, local sources said.Later on, they found the bodies of the three children in the fish enclosure on Thursday morning.The bodies were, later, handed over to their families without autopsies.Pekua PS OC Mohammad Omar Haider confirmed the incident.SUNAMGANJ: The hanging body of an Oman expatriate was recovered from Shantiganj Upazila in the district on Thursday morning.The deceased was identified as Najar Uddin, 55, a resident of Parbatipur Village in the upazila. He was an Oman expatriate.Helena Begum, wife of the deceased, said her husband went out of the house at around 4 am on Thursday. She started searching her husband later as he did not return to the house.Later on, Helena Begum saw the body of her husband hanging from a branch of a tree near the house and shouted for help.Hearing her scream, locals rushed in and informed the matter to police.Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene in the morning sent it to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.The deceased's brother Nur Uddin said his brother often quarrelled with his wife and they used to live in separate rooms because of this reason.He termed the death as suspicious and said the death might have occurred due to family feud.Shantiganj PS OC Md Khaled Chowdhury confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind the death would be known after getting the autopsy report.KISHOREGANJ: Police recovered the hanging body of a local leader of Jubo Dal from Hossainpur Upazila in the district on Tuesday morning.The deceased was identified as Nurul Islam Puton, son of Abdur Razzak, a resident of Hoglakandi Village under Jinari Union in the upazila. He was the former general secretary of Jinari Union Unit of Jubo Dal.Police sources said locals spotted the body of the youth hanging from a ceiling fan of his room in the house in the morning and informed police.On information, police recovered the body.Hossainpur PS OC Asaduzzaman Titu confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.