

Death toll hits 80 as Hawaii starts probe into wildfire handling



The announcement and increased death toll came as residents of Lahaina were allowed back into the town for the first time -- with most finding their homes reduced to ashes, and even the lucky few angry at a sense of abandonment.



"Where is the government? Where are they?" said a man who did not want to be named.

"This is insane. We can't move freely, we don't get the support, now we've heard about looting."



Hawaii's Attorney General Anne Lopez said her office would examine "critical decision-making and standing policies leading up to, during and after the wildfires on Maui and Hawai'i islands this week."



She added that her department would make the findings public. �AFP



