IHC summons Toshakhana case record

ISLAMABAD, Aug 12: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday sought the complete record of the Toshakhana case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who is currently incarcerated in Attock Jail after his conviction.The order was issued by a division bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri on Imran's petition against his conviction in the said case.On August 5, a trial court in Islamabad had sentenced the former prime minister to three years in prison in the case. Following the verdict, the ECP disqualified Imran from contesting general elections for five years."He [Imran] cheated while providing information about gifts he obtained from Toshakhana which later proved to be false and inaccurate. His dishonesty has been established beyond doubt," the 30-page court order said.The police, already on standby in anticipation of a verdict in the hearing, and arrested him from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore just minutes after Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar announced the judgment. �DAWN