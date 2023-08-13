Video
West African bloc scraps crisis meeting on Niger coup

Published : Sunday, 13 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

NIAMEY, Aug 12: West African leaders deferred a crisis meeting due on Saturday on dealing with the coup in Niger after approving the deployment of a "standby force to restore constitutional order" as soon as possible.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) regional bloc had approved a military force to reinstate elected President Mohamed Bazoum, who was ousted by members of his guard on July 26.

Chiefs of staff from member states of the West African bloc were scheduled to attend a meeting on Saturday in the Ghanaian capital Accra but later indefinitely suspended it for "technical reasons".

Sources said the meeting was originally set up to inform the organisation's leaders about "the best options" for activating and deploying the standby force.

"The military option seriously envisaged by ECOWAS is not a war against Niger and its people but a police operation against hostage takers and their accomplices," Niger's Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massaoudou said on Saturday.

ECOWAS is determined to stop the sixth military takeover in the region in just three years and has severed financial transactions and electricity supplies and closed borders with landlocked Niger, blocking much-needed imports to one of the world's poorest countries.

Thousands of coup supporters rallied in the Niger capital Niamey on Friday to protest against the ECOWAS plan to send troops.
Protesters gathered near a French military base on the outskirts of Niamey shouting "Down with France, down with ECOWAS".

Niger's new leaders have accused former colonial power France, a close Bazoum ally, of being behind the hardline ECOWAS stance.

Many protesters brandished Russian and Niger flags and shouted their support for the country's new strongman, General Abdourahamane Tiani.

"We are going to make the French leave! ECOWAS isn't independent, it's being manipulated by France," said one demonstrator, Aziz Rabeh Ali.    �AFP


