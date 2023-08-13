

No Mahmudullah in Bangladesh Squad, Afif picked for number-7



The biggest but presumed upset in the squad was the absence of veteran Mahmudullah Riyad. The right arm represented Bangladesh in 218 ODIs and is 50 runs away from 5,000-run milestone.



He is a proven Bangladesh performer in World Cup, who hit twin centuries in 2015 World Cup that helped Bangladesh to reach in the quarter finals of that event.

Mahmudullah was dropped before the home and away series against Ireland, who opted away from home series against Afghanistan for performing Hajj Pilgrimage.



It was heard that he was trimmed from the squad to make place for Soumya Sarkar. But recently, the BCB head coach hinted that Mahmudullah is not in the planned squad, which came true with the announcement of the squad. Soumya was also not considered.



BCB had been looking for a pace bowling all-rounder for position number 7, for which Soumya was seen to give much efforts but they finally go with spinning all-rounders Afif Hossain Dhrubo and Mahedi Hasan. Nasum Ahmed survives as the 3rd specialist spinner in the squad as Taijul Islam was kept as stand by.



The biggest challenge for the BCB selectors was to pick the right alternative of Tamim Iqbal and they picked uncapped Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Naim Sheikh as the openers. Tamim Jr., 22, is yet to make an ODI debut like Shamim Patwari, who already proved his capacities in T20 formats.



Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka on August 31 in their first match of the forthcoming Asia Cup followed by the match against Afghanistan on September 3.



SQUAD

Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim

