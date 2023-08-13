Club Eagles' practice begins Saturday







The Maldivian Premier League Club reached Sylhet on Friday. It came to Bangladesh early to have some practice and cope with the environment.



On the other hand, host Dhaka Abahani were busy in taking final preparations for the match in Dhaka. The boys will go to Sylhet on Monday.

Dhaka Abahani coach Mario Lemos wanted to have the practice on grass as the match would be played on a grassy ground.

The Abahani coach said that the match would be played on grass.



In Sylhet, they would have to practise on artificial turf. But, he wanted to finish their practice here on grass.



In Bangladesh, the Maldives' club had its first practice session at the Sylhet BKSP (artificial turf) from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. The boys will have their Sunday practice on the same ground at the same time frame.



The Malé based club was founded in 1983 and initially named as Eagles Malé. Its Football team was promoted to Dhivehi League in 2006.



Although the team was relegated back to the Second Division the next season it was again promoted to the top division in 2011, after three years.



