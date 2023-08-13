Video
Liton leaves for LPL

Published : Sunday, 13 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Liton leaves for LPL

Liton leaves for LPL

Bangladesh wicket-keeper batter Liton Das has left the country on Saturday to take part in the Lankan Premier League (LPL).

Liton who was granted NOC for the remaining part of the tournament that will run till August 20, will play for Galle Titans, a team in which his captain Shakib Al Hasan is also playing.

Galle is at the bottom table at this moment with four points from six matches. Four out of the five teams competing will make it to the play-offs.

Liton is the fifth Bangladeshi player to play the LPL this season. Towhid Hridoy, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Mithun and Shakib Hasan are the other four. Hriody who played for Jaffna Kings had already returned to the country as he was given NOC till August 8.

Liton though has been the best batter for Bangladesh in the last two or three years, his recent form didn't speak the volume of his immense talent. He of late has gone a bad patch in Global T20 Canada in which he scored just 152 runs in seven matches for Surrey jaguars, averaging just 21.71 and a strike rate of 100.66.     �BSS


