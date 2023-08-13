Bashundhara Kings left for UAE







One of the most successful clubs of the country Bashundhara Kings will take part in the preliminary round of AFC Champions League as the first team and face Sharjah FC on Tuesday (Aug 15).



If Bashundhara able to win that match, they will travel to Iran next week to play their next match against Tractor FC.

Bashundhara Kings must have to win the two play-off matches to enter the main stage of the Champions League. If they lose two matches, they will play in the AFC Cup.



Bashundhara Kings is the first football club is going to play on the big stage of Asia. �BSS



