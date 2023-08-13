Arsenal's Premier League opener delayed by turnstile failure







Broadcasters TNT estimated there were still 35,000 supporters unable to get to their seats by the scheduled kick-off time of 1130GMT.



"This afternoon's game with Nottingham Forest will now kick off at 1pm (UK), due to a delay at the turnstiles," Arsenal said in a statement.

The Gunners are aiming for a fast start as they look to go one better than finishing second to Manchester City last season.



New signings Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber have all been selected for their league debuts from the start after costing Arsenal over a combined £200 million ($254 million) in the transfer market.



City got their title defence off to the perfect start by beating Burnley 3-0 on Friday. �AFP



LONDON, AUG 12: Arsenal's Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest was delayed by 30 minutes on Saturday after problems with an e-ticketing system left thousands of fans stranded outside the Emirates Stadium.Broadcasters TNT estimated there were still 35,000 supporters unable to get to their seats by the scheduled kick-off time of 1130GMT."This afternoon's game with Nottingham Forest will now kick off at 1pm (UK), due to a delay at the turnstiles," Arsenal said in a statement.The Gunners are aiming for a fast start as they look to go one better than finishing second to Manchester City last season.New signings Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber have all been selected for their league debuts from the start after costing Arsenal over a combined £200 million ($254 million) in the transfer market.City got their title defence off to the perfect start by beating Burnley 3-0 on Friday. �AFP