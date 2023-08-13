Bangladesh cricket team enters into GPS technology era







The technology will provide all kinds of information and the workload management of the cricketers like exactly how far a cricketer has run during practice, or what his heart rate is, even how many steps he has walked...all will be transferred via GPS-technology to a laptop in the dressing room.



Cricket Operations officials said each player will have a separate 'account' in this system, through which all the coaches and players can get all the information very easily.

Whether a player is fit for a match or not is indicated by a green, yellow or red mark next to his name. Green means fit, red means not fit and yellow means there is doubt about his fitness.



A special black kit with GPS technology will attach with every player.



Although Bangladesh are new to this technology, the International teams and players are used to use this special GPS kit.



A technician was also seen during the practice session as he was mainly brought here to help the players know the details about GPS setting or its work.



Meanwhile, a match scenario practice match held on the day as the Tigers officially began their training camp for the upcoming Asia Cup.



The hybrid model Asia Cup starts on August 30. Bangladesh drawn in Group B, will play their first match against co-host Sri Lanka on August 31 at Kandy and take on Afghanistan in the second game on September 3 at Lahore, Pakistan.



Two teams from each group will move up in the second round to form a Super Four where each team will face off each other before the two teams with highest points will play the final. �BSS



