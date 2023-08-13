

Selectors axe Mahmudullah after discussing with team management



According to him, as per the plan given by the team management, it was understood the 37-year old couldn't fit into the national team at this moment.



Mahmudullah's inclusion into the squad was one of the most much-talked issues of late and when he was called up into the fitness camp, there was sense of belief that he could make his way again.

"We had a long chat about Mahmudullah initially. After a long discussion, the team management gave us a plan to how they want to operate the things.



They briefed us in details to how they want to play in future and against which teams they will play. After taking all those things into consideration we omitted him from the squad," Abedin said on Saturday after announcing the team.



"We felt that the plan that the management gave is good one and we backed it. The head coach has a plan and how he wants to run the team and we discussed with the captain as well."



Veteran Mahmudullah last played against England in March this year and scored just 31, 32 and 8 runs in three matches. His strike rate was severely criticized, while his fielding was shaky that cost Bangladesh some crucial runs. Selectors then dropped him from the national team in the name of rest.



Mahmudullah continued to be overlooked as the likes of Shamim, Afif Hossain and Mahedi were considered ahead of him. In the recent fitness camp, he got 17 in yo-yo test, which is considered fair enough.



While many saw the end of Mahmudullah in Bangladesh colour, Abedin still said he would be in consideration for World Cup squad.



"This is the squad of Asia Cup, not World Cup. We had just discussed about Asia Cup with the team management as they gave a plan regarding playing an extra spinner for pacer and taking those things into consideration we have taken this decision to omit him.



When we'll select the team for the World Cup, we will let you know whether he will be in that squad," Abdein concluded. �BSS



Minhazul Abedin Nannu, the chief selector of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) claimed that the decision to axe Mahmudullah from the Asia Cup was taken after the discussion with the team management which includes head coach Chandika Hathurusingha and captain Shakib Al Hasan.According to him, as per the plan given by the team management, it was understood the 37-year old couldn't fit into the national team at this moment.Mahmudullah's inclusion into the squad was one of the most much-talked issues of late and when he was called up into the fitness camp, there was sense of belief that he could make his way again."We had a long chat about Mahmudullah initially. After a long discussion, the team management gave us a plan to how they want to operate the things.They briefed us in details to how they want to play in future and against which teams they will play. After taking all those things into consideration we omitted him from the squad," Abedin said on Saturday after announcing the team."We felt that the plan that the management gave is good one and we backed it. The head coach has a plan and how he wants to run the team and we discussed with the captain as well."Veteran Mahmudullah last played against England in March this year and scored just 31, 32 and 8 runs in three matches. His strike rate was severely criticized, while his fielding was shaky that cost Bangladesh some crucial runs. Selectors then dropped him from the national team in the name of rest.Mahmudullah continued to be overlooked as the likes of Shamim, Afif Hossain and Mahedi were considered ahead of him. In the recent fitness camp, he got 17 in yo-yo test, which is considered fair enough.While many saw the end of Mahmudullah in Bangladesh colour, Abedin still said he would be in consideration for World Cup squad."This is the squad of Asia Cup, not World Cup. We had just discussed about Asia Cup with the team management as they gave a plan regarding playing an extra spinner for pacer and taking those things into consideration we have taken this decision to omit him.When we'll select the team for the World Cup, we will let you know whether he will be in that squad," Abdein concluded. �BSS