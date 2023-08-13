Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 August, 2023, 1:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Top-ranked Alcaraz falls to Paul, Medvedev ousted in Toronto

Published : Sunday, 13 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

TORONTO, AUG 12: Frustrated world number one Carlos Alcaraz was knocked out of the ATP Toronto Masters 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 on Friday as American Tommy Paul ended the Spaniard's 14-match winning streak.

Top-seeded Alcaraz was unable to escape the poor form that has plagued him all week as he prepares for a US Open title defense starting in just over two weeks.

The 20-year-old muttered to himself and chastised his play during a match lasting more than two and a quarter hours.

"I realize I didn't play well in all of these matches," Alcaraz said. "All I can do now is practice to be better.

"I have some weeks before the US Open. But now I have to be focused (from Monday) on Cincinnati. It's a Masters 1000. It's a big tournament as well.

"I take a lot of lessons from this tournament."

Paul, ranked 14th, repeated his defeat of the Spaniard a year ago in the Montreal second round and now faces a semi-final against sixth seed Jannik Sinner, who defeated French showman Gael Monfils 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

"It's never easy to play Gael," Sinner said. "I just tried to stick to my game plan.

"I'm having my best season, I'm happy to be in the semis. I hope to raise my level tomorrow."

Paul, meanwhile, was trying to figure out how he got past Alcaraz.

"I don't know if I think I have the recipe, but I played a really good match today," Paul said after notching another Canadian win over the Spaniard.

"I went after my shots. You can't start any points on your heels against him, he'll take advantage of it so you've really got to go after your shots early in the rally.

"Luckily I was feeling really good, playing first-strike tennis."

Alcaraz struggled early for the second straight match after barely  escaping a third-round encounter with Hubert Hurkacz.

The reigning Wimbledon and US Open champion had 27 winners and 30 unforced errors while Paul's numbers were 19 and 29.

After losing serve three times in the opening set, Alcaraz recovered enough to take the second.

But the Spaniard was well off his game, floating a volley wide to trail 4-2 in the final set.

Paul took quick advantage, advancing on his second match point from an Alcaraz return wide

"I knew he would be there in the third set," Paul said, adding: "It helps to have beaten an opponent before. That attitude is important."

Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev was also sent spinning out of the tournament, falling 7-6 (9/7), 7-5 to Australian Alex de Minaur.     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No Mahmudullah in Bangladesh Squad, Afif picked for number-7
Club Eagles' practice begins Saturday
Liton leaves for LPL
Bashundhara Kings left for UAE
Arsenal's Premier League opener delayed by turnstile failure
Bangladesh cricket team enters into GPS technology era
Selectors axe Mahmudullah after discussing with team management
France coach Renard looks towards Olympics after World Cup exit


Latest News
Asia Cup fixtures: Date, time, venue
Selectors axe Mahmudullah after discussing with team management
England beat Colombia 2-1 to advance to the Women's World Cup semifinals
BNP’s claim having international support untrue: PM
BGB recovers Indian goods worth Tk 4cr in Sylhet border
Your demands won't be accepted, do whatever you like to do: Quader tells BNP
Youth killed being hit by bus in Barishal
Eight men held while extorting people in guise of hijras
Easy bike driver electrocuted in Habiganj
12 held over medical admission test question leak
Most Read News
Hindu Nationalism in India
STANDING HEAVY
Easy Turkey Patties
Easy turkey burgers
Empowering Bangladesh’s Youth:  Green Skills for a Sustainable World
10 held in four-hour raid at 'militant den' in Moulvibazar
CTTC cordon off house in Moulvibazar, 8 detained
T h e  P a r r o t
Tanzid gains maiden call-up in Bangladesh's Asia Cup
2 US Congressmen arrive on four-day visit to Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft