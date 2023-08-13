Video
Caicedo confusion hanging over Chelsea, Liverpool

Published : Sunday, 13 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM

LIVERPOOL, AUG 12: Chelsea and Liverpool have gone to battle in the transfer market for the signature of Brighton's Moises Caicedo before they face off at Stamford Bridge on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

The Ecuadorian is set to become the most expensive player in English football history as both clubs see the 21-year-old as integral to their hopes of bouncing back after disappointing seasons.

Liverpool have agreed a £110 million deal ($140 million, 127 million euros) with Brighton, but the player is believed to still favour a move to Chelsea.

The Blues slumped to 12th in the Premier League last season -- their lowest finish since 1994 -- despite spending over £500 million on new players during the first year of the club's new ownership.

Chelsea are now looking to throw more money at their issues after a summer clearout left new manager Mauricio Pochettino short of midfield options.    �AFP


