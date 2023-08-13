Swiatek holds off Collins to line up semi-final with Jessica Pegula







Swiatek looked on the way to a quick win when she rode two breaks of serve to a 5-1 lead in the opening set.



But Collins, the first qualifier to reach the quarter-finals of the event since 2019, overcame an early break in the second and broke Swiatek for a second time in the 10th game to force the third set.

From there, however, Swiatek was in control. She broke Collins for a second time for a 5-2 lead and claimed the victory on her third match point with a sizzling forehand winner.



"I really wanted to play powerful and I'm pretty happy that I managed to even increase the power in the third set," said Swiatek, who claimed her fourth career Grand Slam title at the French Open this year.



Swiatek, whose Thursday win over Karolina Muchova took nine hours to complete thanks to two lengthy rain delays, said her energy level was still high.



"For sure tomorrow is going to be a little bit tougher since we have not a lot of time to recover, but physically I've been really well prepared," she said. �AFP



MONTREAL, AUG 12: World number one Iga Swiatek outlasted a determined Danielle Collins 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 on Friday to book a semi-final clash with Jessica Pegula at the WTA Montreal Open.Swiatek looked on the way to a quick win when she rode two breaks of serve to a 5-1 lead in the opening set.But Collins, the first qualifier to reach the quarter-finals of the event since 2019, overcame an early break in the second and broke Swiatek for a second time in the 10th game to force the third set.From there, however, Swiatek was in control. She broke Collins for a second time for a 5-2 lead and claimed the victory on her third match point with a sizzling forehand winner."I really wanted to play powerful and I'm pretty happy that I managed to even increase the power in the third set," said Swiatek, who claimed her fourth career Grand Slam title at the French Open this year.Swiatek, whose Thursday win over Karolina Muchova took nine hours to complete thanks to two lengthy rain delays, said her energy level was still high."For sure tomorrow is going to be a little bit tougher since we have not a lot of time to recover, but physically I've been really well prepared," she said. �AFP