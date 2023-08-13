Video
Duty waiver, import restrictions retard customs revenue growth

Published : Sunday, 13 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Business Correspondent

Wholesale duty exemption along with a decline in imports amid global supply chain crisis resulting from  Russia-Ukraine war have had a negative impact on the growth of customs revenue in fiscal 2022-23 and the impact continues.

Experts said the slow growth of customs revenue may also emanate from dollar crisis discouraging imports. The country is also losing huge revenue annually because of wholesale duty exemption and growing trade-based illegal activities in absence of good governance.

As per National Board of Revenue (NBR), its customs wing has collected 82.62 per cent of total target of Tk 1,11,000 crore revenue in fiscal year 2023. The revenue shortfall stood at 17.37 per cent.

Year-on-year duty exemption on imports has increased by 17.64 per cent to Tk 61,032 crore in FY23 from Tk 51,880 crore in FY22.  Duty exemption on import of capital machinery was Tk 9,656 crore, import of edible oil Tk 3,856 crore, import of raw materials Tk 1,974 crore while mobile manufacturers received exemption of Tk 2,241 crore and Tk 5,584 crore.

While year-on-year commodity import dropped by 15.81 per cent or $75,061.60 million in FY23 from $89,162.30 million in FY22 as banks declined opening letters of credit for importing raw materials and other products due to dollar crisis in the market, according to Bangladesh Bank.

In FY23, import of wheat decreased by 5.03 per cent while import of consumer goods dropped by 2.20 per cent, intermediated goods by 19.79 per cent, capital goods by 11.27 per cent and other imports  decreased by 2.56 per cent over the year, according to BB data.

NBR officials said customs revenue maintaining a healthy growth of about 15 per cent over the past years, but in FY23, revenue collection by customs grew by only 2.5 per cent compared with that of FY22.

In the backdrop of poor performance of customs revenue in FY23, officials said, 'We are verifying import and export documents to identify challenges for ensuring smooth customs revenue growth in coming days.'

NBR chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem recently asked customs officials to review the country's export and import data to identify reasons behind the slow growth of the customs revenue. He has also expressed concern about customs duty evasion and urged the customs officials to strengthen monitoring, according to insiders.

Former NBR chairman Muhammad Abdul Majid said shortfall in customs revenue showed Bangladesh was one of the most vulnerable countries hit hard by global supply chain crisis.

'The customs revenue may also continue falling in the coming days as the global import-export trade has been disrupted following the Russian-Ukraine war,' he said.

He also said, 'The government may extend import restriction in coming days to boost foreign currency reserves which have already fallen surprisingly.'



