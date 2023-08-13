Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 August, 2023, 1:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Banks on alert to prevent cyberattacks

Published : Sunday, 13 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

All commercial banks are on a state of high alert after Bangladesh Bank (BB) issued 11 instructions to all banks and financial institutions to fight cyberattacks.

The central bank on Thursday wrote to the institutions telling them what they should do to prevent cyberattacks.

Chief Executive Officer of Mutual Trust Bank Syed Mahbubur Rahman told UNB that officials of the bank are working round the clock to keep all the activities of the bank  secure.

He said after getting the central bank's instructions, MTB has taken enough measures to check the threat.

"All the deposits and other transactions are safe and secured," said Syed Mahbub.

Selim RF Hussain, CEO of BRAC Bank, also gave a similar opinion regarding measures to prevent cyber-attacks.

An expert team is working with coordination of the government entities to avert any disaster, he said.

The BB letter stated that a group of hackers have threatened a cyber-attack in Bangladesh, with August 15 as the date of a possible attack.

In response to the threat, the government's 'Computer Incident Response Team' (CIRT) issued a cyber-security alert.

A CIRT press release on August 7 said that cyber-attacks could disrupt operations of State Critical Information Infrastructure (CII), banks, financial institutions, healthcare, and government and private institutions.

All concerned organizations are asked to take pre-preparedness to prevent small or medium cyber-attacks.

The BB has issued 11 instructions to banks and financial institutions to prevent cyber-attacks. Notable among these are 24-hour, especially outside office hours, network infrastructure should be monitored to ensure that no one is removing data. Access to various websites should be controlled to minimize cyber-attacks.

In addition, the Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) latest guidelines should be followed to strengthen the security system in addition to taking various measures to detect insecure activities on the network.

CIRT offers some suggestions to ensure the infrastructure security of the concerned organizations to avoid cyber-attacks.

They are deploying firewalls to analyze incoming HTTP/HTTPS traffic and filter malicious requests and traffic patterns.

Securing critical services such as DNS, NTP, and network middleboxes; validating user input.

It also asked for keeping backups of the Website; Implementing HTTPS on websites with SSL and TLS encryption. CERT is asked to report anything suspicious, including using updated technology.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Duty waiver, import restrictions retard customs revenue growth
Banks on alert to prevent cyberattacks
Tipu for creating awareness to ensure consumer rights
Pakistan’s regional exports plunge 21pc
BFTI, BCI sign MoU to enhance trade skills
TCB starts selling goods at cut prices for current month today
ADB officials visit Skate Waste’s recycling facility
India starts importing tomatoes from Nepal amid price spike


Latest News
Asia Cup fixtures: Date, time, venue
Selectors axe Mahmudullah after discussing with team management
England beat Colombia 2-1 to advance to the Women's World Cup semifinals
BNP’s claim having international support untrue: PM
BGB recovers Indian goods worth Tk 4cr in Sylhet border
Your demands won't be accepted, do whatever you like to do: Quader tells BNP
Youth killed being hit by bus in Barishal
Eight men held while extorting people in guise of hijras
Easy bike driver electrocuted in Habiganj
12 held over medical admission test question leak
Most Read News
Hindu Nationalism in India
STANDING HEAVY
Easy Turkey Patties
Easy turkey burgers
Empowering Bangladesh’s Youth:  Green Skills for a Sustainable World
10 held in four-hour raid at 'militant den' in Moulvibazar
CTTC cordon off house in Moulvibazar, 8 detained
T h e  P a r r o t
Tanzid gains maiden call-up in Bangladesh's Asia Cup
2 US Congressmen arrive on four-day visit to Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft