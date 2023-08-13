Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 August, 2023, 1:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Tipu for creating awareness to ensure consumer rights

Published : Sunday, 13 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Business Correspondent

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi laid emphasis on creating more awareness among people alongside enforcement of laws to ensure consumer rights.

"It is not possible to ensure consumer rights through legislation alone. Consumers should be aware of their rights, traders should respect the law and establish human values," he said while speaking as the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the Shadow Parliament on Consumer Rights Protection at Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) auditorium in the city on Friday, said a press release.

Directorate of National Consumers Right Protection (DNCRP) and Debate for Democracy organized the event.

Highlighting government initiatives for ensuring the rights, Tipu mentioned that many people have been brought under punishment for violating consumer rights.

He said the government is selling food products at low prices through Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), thinking about the suffering of the poor people.

"Oil, pulses, rice and other commodities are being provided to one crore family card holders across the country. Despite the economic crisis in the country, the government has stood by the poor and helpless people by giving them huge amount of subsidy," he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Duty waiver, import restrictions retard customs revenue growth
Banks on alert to prevent cyberattacks
Tipu for creating awareness to ensure consumer rights
Pakistan’s regional exports plunge 21pc
BFTI, BCI sign MoU to enhance trade skills
TCB starts selling goods at cut prices for current month today
ADB officials visit Skate Waste’s recycling facility
India starts importing tomatoes from Nepal amid price spike


Latest News
Asia Cup fixtures: Date, time, venue
Selectors axe Mahmudullah after discussing with team management
England beat Colombia 2-1 to advance to the Women's World Cup semifinals
BNP’s claim having international support untrue: PM
BGB recovers Indian goods worth Tk 4cr in Sylhet border
Your demands won't be accepted, do whatever you like to do: Quader tells BNP
Youth killed being hit by bus in Barishal
Eight men held while extorting people in guise of hijras
Easy bike driver electrocuted in Habiganj
12 held over medical admission test question leak
Most Read News
Hindu Nationalism in India
STANDING HEAVY
Easy Turkey Patties
Easy turkey burgers
Empowering Bangladesh’s Youth:  Green Skills for a Sustainable World
10 held in four-hour raid at 'militant den' in Moulvibazar
CTTC cordon off house in Moulvibazar, 8 detained
T h e  P a r r o t
Tanzid gains maiden call-up in Bangladesh's Asia Cup
2 US Congressmen arrive on four-day visit to Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft