Tipu for creating awareness to ensure consumer rights







"It is not possible to ensure consumer rights through legislation alone. Consumers should be aware of their rights, traders should respect the law and establish human values," he said while speaking as the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the Shadow Parliament on Consumer Rights Protection at Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) auditorium in the city on Friday, said a press release.



Directorate of National Consumers Right Protection (DNCRP) and Debate for Democracy organized the event.

Highlighting government initiatives for ensuring the rights, Tipu mentioned that many people have been brought under punishment for violating consumer rights.



He said the government is selling food products at low prices through Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), thinking about the suffering of the poor people.



"Oil, pulses, rice and other commodities are being provided to one crore family card holders across the country. Despite the economic crisis in the country, the government has stood by the poor and helpless people by giving them huge amount of subsidy," he added.



