Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 August, 2023, 1:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Pakistan’s regional exports plunge 21pc

Published : Sunday, 13 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

ISLAMABAD, Aug 12: Pakis�tan's exports to nine regional countries dipped 21.1 per cent in FY23 mainly driven by a drop in shipments to China, data compiled by the State Bank of Pakistan showed.

The decline is not confined to exports but imports, especially from China, also saw a steep decline during FY23. As part of government policy to curtail the trade deficit amid fast dwindling foreign exchange reserves, the import containers were awaiting clearance and the opening of letters of credit for consumer goods was the least priority of the State Bank of Pakistan in FY23.

The country's exports to Afghanistan, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Iran, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives dipped to $3.331 billion - just 12pc of total exports of $27.73bn in FY23.

Pakistan's bulk of the regional exports share, which accounts for 60pc, is with China while the rest is with the remaining eight countries.

Exports to China declined 27.3pc to $2.02 in FY23 from $2.78bn in FY22. It was the first decrease in the post-Covid period. However, the imports also declined by 44.1pc to $9.66bn from $17.30bn during FY23.

Pakistan's exports to Afghanistan posted a negative growth of 9.97pc to $521.99m in FY23 from $552.78m in FY22.

Till a few years ago, Afghanistan was the second major export destination for Pakistan after the United States. The export figures did not include proceeds materialised through the land routes.

Pakistan's exports to Iran on the official channel remained at $0.028m in FY23 against no exports last year. Most of the trade with Tehran is carried out through informal channels in border areas of Balochistan. Pakistan carried out barter trade with Iran.

The country's exports to India declined 74.53pc to $0.329m in FY23 from $1.292m in FY22.

Exports to Bangladesh decreased 11.92pc to $768.54m in FY23 from $872.56m in FY22.

And Exports to Sri Lanka dipped by 24.4pc to $283.77m from $375.37m in the same period last year.

On the other hand, Pakistan's exports to Nepal declined by 58.7pc to $2.84m from $5.77m in FY22. Exports to the Maldives increased by 23.5pc to $8.54m from $6.91m.

A marginal export worth $0.048m to Bhutan was recorded in the FY23 against $0.082m exports last year, indicating a decline of 41.46pc.    �Dawn


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Duty waiver, import restrictions retard customs revenue growth
Banks on alert to prevent cyberattacks
Tipu for creating awareness to ensure consumer rights
Pakistan’s regional exports plunge 21pc
BFTI, BCI sign MoU to enhance trade skills
TCB starts selling goods at cut prices for current month today
ADB officials visit Skate Waste’s recycling facility
India starts importing tomatoes from Nepal amid price spike


Latest News
Asia Cup fixtures: Date, time, venue
Selectors axe Mahmudullah after discussing with team management
England beat Colombia 2-1 to advance to the Women's World Cup semifinals
BNP’s claim having international support untrue: PM
BGB recovers Indian goods worth Tk 4cr in Sylhet border
Your demands won't be accepted, do whatever you like to do: Quader tells BNP
Youth killed being hit by bus in Barishal
Eight men held while extorting people in guise of hijras
Easy bike driver electrocuted in Habiganj
12 held over medical admission test question leak
Most Read News
Hindu Nationalism in India
STANDING HEAVY
Easy Turkey Patties
Easy turkey burgers
Empowering Bangladesh’s Youth:  Green Skills for a Sustainable World
10 held in four-hour raid at 'militant den' in Moulvibazar
CTTC cordon off house in Moulvibazar, 8 detained
T h e  P a r r o t
Tanzid gains maiden call-up in Bangladesh's Asia Cup
2 US Congressmen arrive on four-day visit to Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft