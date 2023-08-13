Video
BFTI, BCI sign MoU to enhance trade skills

Published : Sunday, 13 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Business Correspondent

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Bangladesh Foreign Trade Institute (BFTI) and Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI) under the Ministry of Commerce to enhance trade skills.

The MoU was signed in the conference room of BFTI at TCB Bhaban in the capital recently, says a press release.

On behalf of BFTI, Chief Executive Officer Dr. Md. Zafar Uddin and BCI President Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury (Parvez) signed the MoU on behalf of the BCI.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi was present in the signing ceremony as the chief guest.

The Commerce Minister expressed hope that BFTI and BCI will play an appropriate role in the country's trade expansion through its quality trade research, training, and advice in the policy-making process.

BFTI CEO and former senior commerce secretary Dr. Zafar Uddin said BFTI has been working to increase knowledge and skills related to trade by providing training since its inception.

The initiatives planned as a result of the agreement of BFTI and BCI will facilitate domestic and foreign investment and play an active role in building a sustainable economy through product, service, and market diversification in the competitive global market.

The senior officials of the Ministry of Commerce, BFTI, and BCI attended in the function.


