Sunday, 13 August, 2023
TCB starts selling goods at cut prices for current month today

Published : Sunday, 13 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM

The state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will start selling of essential commodities from today (Sunday) at subsidized prices as part of its selling operations for the month of August.

The TCB will sell such essential items among some one crore family card holders across the country.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi will formally inaugurate the operations at the west-side road of Town Hall market in the city's Mohammadpur area.

Talking to BSS, spokesperson of TCB Humayun Kabir today said that some one crore family card holder families would be able to buy lentil, edible oil and rice at subsidized prices for the month of August.

The family card holders will be able to buy such items from their designated areas or designated distributors of their respective areas.

Alongside the operations of the TCB, the Directorate General of Food has started selling of rice at subsidized prices from last month as one family card holder would be able to buy maximum 5Kgs of rice.

Humayun said a family card holder would be able to buy maximum two liters of soybean oil at Taka 100 per liter, 2 KGs of lentil at Taka 60 per KG and 5 KGs of rice at Taka 30 per KG.

He informed that the Directorate General of Food would provide rice as per the requirements of the TCB dealers.

Then the dealers would carry rice to their designated places and thus sell those among the family card holders.    �BSS


