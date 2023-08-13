Video
ADB officials visit Skate Waste’s recycling facility

Published : Sunday, 13 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Business Correspondent

Executive Director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Sameer Kumar Khare, visited the country's first-of-its-kind waste recycling plant operated by Stake Ltd, recently at Jesore Municipality area, which aims at providing a fast track solution to growing waste management challenges.

Project director Hamidul Haque along with representatives from the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) and high officials of Jashore Municipality accompanied him to see the state-of-the-art Integrated Landfill and Resource Recovery Facility (IL&RRF) for waste management, says a press release.

Chairman, Nahid Alam, and Managing Director, Masud Hossain Jahangir of the Skate Ltd plant, alongside the Skate team, attended the event underscoring significance of this pioneering initiative.

This advanced waste recycling facility, operated by private entity Skate Waste, marks a groundbreaking achievement for Bangladesh. The Skate IL&RRF represents the nation's first-of-its-kind waste recycling plant.

The facility's multifaceted approach is aligned with global sustainability goals, contributing extensively to environmental protection, circular economy principles, and renewable energy advancement in Bangladesh. Noteworthy components of the project include the production of compost, biogas, electricity, waste water treatment, and an engineered landfill.

Visitors had the opportunity to witness firsthand the facility's operational excellence, exploring its various facets, and engaging in discussions on the pivotal role this facility plays in building a greener and more sustainable future for the region.

Sameer Kumar Khare voiced his admiration for the innovative approach taken by Skate Waste in addressing critical waste management challenges. He emphasized the significance of public-private collaborations in achieving sustainable development goals and praised the comprehensive waste management solutions offered by the IL&RRF.

Skate Waste's commitment to the environment, resource efficiency, and sustainable practices was lauded by the guests. The visit highlighted the successful partnership between the private sector and developmental institutions in driving positive change and shaping a more resilient Bangladesh, the press release said.



