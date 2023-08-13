Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 August, 2023, 1:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UK economy grows in second quarter

Published : Sunday, 13 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

LONDON, Aug 12: Britain's economy expanded slightly over the second quarter thanks to strong output in June and despite inflation remaining high, official data showed Friday.

Gross domestic product grew 0.2 percent in the April to June period after output expanded 0.1 percent in the first quarter, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.

"Across the quarter as a whole, GDP grew a little with widespread growth across manufacturing, aided by falling raw material prices," said Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS.

The economy grew by a stronger-than-expected 0.5 percent in June, sending the pound higher against the dollar in early London trading.

The data was a boost also for the Conservative government, forecast to lose power in a general election due next year as Britain struggles with a cost-of-living crisis.

"The actions we're taking to fight inflation are starting to take effect, which means we're laying the strong foundations needed to grow the economy," finance minister Jeremy Hunt said in reaction to the GDP figures.

"If we stick to our plan to help people into work and boost business investment, the IMF has said over the longer-term we will grow faster than Germany, France and Italy," he added.

The growth update came one day after British household goods company Wilko collapsed owing to big debts, putting about 12,500 jobs at risk as high inflation and interest rates hurt consumers and businesses.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made it a government priority to get UK annual inflation down to five percent by the end of 2023, around half the rate it was at the start of the year.

This will largely be down to outside factors, however, notably the independent Bank of England (BoE) raising interest rates and price growth slowing for food and energy.

UK annual inflation currently stands at 7.9 percent, the highest among G7 nations.

Despite Friday's bright data, economists said the UK remained at risk of recession this year, especially as the growth numbers could see the BoE keep on raising interest rates.

June's output rise "was mostly due to the return to the normal number of working days" in the month after a public holiday in May for the coronation of King Charles III, noted Ruth Gregory, deputy chief UK economist at Capital Economics.

"We still think that with most of the drag from higher interest rates still to come, GDP will fall in the third quarter and a mild recession will begin," she added.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Duty waiver, import restrictions retard customs revenue growth
Banks on alert to prevent cyberattacks
Tipu for creating awareness to ensure consumer rights
Pakistan’s regional exports plunge 21pc
BFTI, BCI sign MoU to enhance trade skills
TCB starts selling goods at cut prices for current month today
ADB officials visit Skate Waste’s recycling facility
India starts importing tomatoes from Nepal amid price spike


Latest News
Asia Cup fixtures: Date, time, venue
Selectors axe Mahmudullah after discussing with team management
England beat Colombia 2-1 to advance to the Women's World Cup semifinals
BNP’s claim having international support untrue: PM
BGB recovers Indian goods worth Tk 4cr in Sylhet border
Your demands won't be accepted, do whatever you like to do: Quader tells BNP
Youth killed being hit by bus in Barishal
Eight men held while extorting people in guise of hijras
Easy bike driver electrocuted in Habiganj
12 held over medical admission test question leak
Most Read News
Hindu Nationalism in India
STANDING HEAVY
Easy Turkey Patties
Easy turkey burgers
Empowering Bangladesh’s Youth:  Green Skills for a Sustainable World
10 held in four-hour raid at 'militant den' in Moulvibazar
CTTC cordon off house in Moulvibazar, 8 detained
T h e  P a r r o t
Tanzid gains maiden call-up in Bangladesh's Asia Cup
2 US Congressmen arrive on four-day visit to Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft