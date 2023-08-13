Yellen sees resilience in US economy even as it cools







"I still believe that there is a path to continue reducing inflation while maintaining a healthy labor market," she said, in excerpts of a speech to be delivered in Nevada next week.



"While there are risks, the evidence we've seen so far suggests that we are on such a path," Yellen added.

The world's biggest economy has defied expectations of a slowdown, picking up pace in the second quarter of the year, supported by business investment and consumer spending. Its labor market has remained robust as well.



The strength comes despite policymakers' efforts to ease demand and rein in inflation, fueling hope that the central bank's aggressive campaign of interest rate hikes will lower price increases without triggering a major recession. �AFP



