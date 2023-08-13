

Eastland Ins holds half-yearly business confce



Mahbubur Rahman, Chairman of the Company inaugurated the Half-yearly Business Conference.



Abdul Haque FCA, Chief Executive Officer attended and presented an analytical report on half-yearly business of the company.

Arun Kumar Saha, Consultant of the Company also attended and delivered speech in the Conference.



The Chairman expressed gratitude to the Almighty Allah whose divine blessings helped the Company to achieve 80% of the proportionate business target set upto June, 2023 amid the bad effect of Russia-Ukrane war situation, along with the consequences faced by the world for abnormal price hike of all essentials and financial losses of the world economy.



He appreciated the management team including all Executives & employees of the Company for rendering best efforts for business promotion during these tough time.



The Chairman further expressed his expectation that the Executives and employees jointly shall continue their all efforts to earn business of the Company in coming days.



The Chairman also stated that the Eastland Insurance Company has passed 36 years of it's successful operation and since attained the height of sound financial strength and enviable goodwill.



Md ShafiulAlam, Addl. MD and Head of Motijheel Branch, M Golam Hafez, Addl. MD and Head of Claimsand other Senior Executives of the company also attended in the conference and delivered their speech.



The Half-yearly Business Conference-2023 of Eastland Insurance Company Ltd held at DCCI Auditorium, Motijheel, Dhaka on Saturday, says a press release.Mahbubur Rahman, Chairman of the Company inaugurated the Half-yearly Business Conference.Abdul Haque FCA, Chief Executive Officer attended and presented an analytical report on half-yearly business of the company.Arun Kumar Saha, Consultant of the Company also attended and delivered speech in the Conference.The Chairman expressed gratitude to the Almighty Allah whose divine blessings helped the Company to achieve 80% of the proportionate business target set upto June, 2023 amid the bad effect of Russia-Ukrane war situation, along with the consequences faced by the world for abnormal price hike of all essentials and financial losses of the world economy.He appreciated the management team including all Executives & employees of the Company for rendering best efforts for business promotion during these tough time.The Chairman further expressed his expectation that the Executives and employees jointly shall continue their all efforts to earn business of the Company in coming days.The Chairman also stated that the Eastland Insurance Company has passed 36 years of it's successful operation and since attained the height of sound financial strength and enviable goodwill.Md ShafiulAlam, Addl. MD and Head of Motijheel Branch, M Golam Hafez, Addl. MD and Head of Claimsand other Senior Executives of the company also attended in the conference and delivered their speech.