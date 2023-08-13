Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 August, 2023, 1:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Eastland Ins holds half-yearly business confce

Published : Sunday, 13 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Business Desk

Eastland Ins holds half-yearly business confce

Eastland Ins holds half-yearly business confce

The Half-yearly Business Conference-2023 of Eastland Insurance Company Ltd held at DCCI Auditorium, Motijheel, Dhaka on Saturday, says a press release.

 Mahbubur  Rahman, Chairman of the Company inaugurated the Half-yearly Business Conference.

Abdul Haque FCA, Chief Executive Officer attended and presented an analytical report on half-yearly business of the company.

Arun Kumar Saha, Consultant of the Company also attended and delivered speech in the Conference.

The Chairman expressed gratitude to the Almighty Allah whose divine blessings helped the Company to achieve 80% of the proportionate business target set upto June, 2023 amid the bad effect of Russia-Ukrane war situation, along with the consequences faced by the world for abnormal price hike of all essentials and financial losses of the world economy.

He appreciated the management team including all Executives & employees of the Company for rendering best efforts for business promotion during these tough time.

The Chairman further expressed his expectation that the Executives and employees jointly shall continue their all efforts to earn business of the Company in coming days.

The Chairman also stated that the Eastland Insurance Company has passed 36 years of it's successful operation and since attained the height of sound financial strength and enviable goodwill.

Md ShafiulAlam, Addl. MD and Head of Motijheel Branch, M Golam Hafez, Addl. MD and Head of Claimsand other Senior Executives of the company also attended in the conference and delivered their speech.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Duty waiver, import restrictions retard customs revenue growth
Banks on alert to prevent cyberattacks
Tipu for creating awareness to ensure consumer rights
Pakistan’s regional exports plunge 21pc
BFTI, BCI sign MoU to enhance trade skills
TCB starts selling goods at cut prices for current month today
ADB officials visit Skate Waste’s recycling facility
India starts importing tomatoes from Nepal amid price spike


Latest News
Asia Cup fixtures: Date, time, venue
Selectors axe Mahmudullah after discussing with team management
England beat Colombia 2-1 to advance to the Women's World Cup semifinals
BNP’s claim having international support untrue: PM
BGB recovers Indian goods worth Tk 4cr in Sylhet border
Your demands won't be accepted, do whatever you like to do: Quader tells BNP
Youth killed being hit by bus in Barishal
Eight men held while extorting people in guise of hijras
Easy bike driver electrocuted in Habiganj
12 held over medical admission test question leak
Most Read News
Hindu Nationalism in India
STANDING HEAVY
Easy Turkey Patties
Easy turkey burgers
Empowering Bangladesh’s Youth:  Green Skills for a Sustainable World
10 held in four-hour raid at 'militant den' in Moulvibazar
CTTC cordon off house in Moulvibazar, 8 detained
T h e  P a r r o t
Tanzid gains maiden call-up in Bangladesh's Asia Cup
2 US Congressmen arrive on four-day visit to Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft