Students can pay admission fee of class XI, tech, diploma thru bKash







The first phase of the online application of different education boards is scheduled from August 10 to 20. Like application fee, the students, selected in the first phase, will also be able to pay registration fees through bKash app to continue the admission process, says a press release.



To pay the application fee from bKash app, one needs to tap on 'Education Fee' icon of the app.

Then tap on 'XI Class Admission', put the name of education board, passing year, roll number and mobile number to complete subsequent steps.



In last step, after checking the fee amount, tap to complete the transaction with bKash PIN. Upon successful transaction, applicant will get a message and a digital receipt.



An SMS will also be sent to the user's contact number which should be saved for future reference. It should be noted that the payment of admission fee will be free after making the first three payments during the application stage.



After the payment, applicants need to enter following link - http://xiclassadmission.gov.bd/ to complete the application for admission.



Following the same process, students can apply for Technical and Diploma admission by selecting 'BTEB' from 'Education Fee' option of bKash app.



There will be no charges on bKash payment to apply for Technical and Diploma admission.



Detailed information on payment of fees can be found on this link - https://www.bkash.com/en/campaign/class-xi-admission-fee-2023.



