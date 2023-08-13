Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 August, 2023, 1:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

India's Desun to bring new investment in Bangladesh health sector

Published : Sunday, 13 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Business Desk

India's Desun to bring new investment in Bangladesh health sector

India's Desun to bring new investment in Bangladesh health sector

India's Desun Hospital is set to invest Tk1,000 crore (100 billion) to establish a hospital in Bangladesh. The goal is to provide state-of-the-art medical services at affordable prices, the company said.

Chairman and Managing Director of Desun Hospital, Sajal Dutta informed reporters about the investment during a press conference held at the capital's Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) on August 8 last.

A substantial amount of investment will be made to ensure super-specialty services in the areas of cardiac, cancer, neurology and gastroenterology, Dutta told reporters at the event.

While other medical services will also be available, these four specialties will have the most advanced facilities. Desun is considering one site among Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna and Sylhet for this hospital.

Dutta said, "We have observed that among the Bangladeshi patients seeking treatment in India, the majority suffer from cardiac, cancer, neurology, and gastroenterology ailments.

We aim to establish hospitals in Bangladesh focusing on these four areas with top-notch facilities. While other medical services will be available, our priority lies in these advanced specialties. We have plans to invest in Bangladesh's healthcare sector over the next five years."

He further noted, "We have identified four key concerns for Bangladeshi patients seeking treatment abroad: effective treatment, fair cost, travel support from airport and services under one roof.

By offering services in Bangladesh, we intend to address these concerns. Just as we provide comprehensive services under one roof in India, we will ensure the same in Bangladesh."

Speaking on the presence of Indian and Bangladeshi doctors, Dutta stated, "We plan to have a significant number of Bangladeshi doctors in our hospitals, alongside Indian doctors. This mix will allow them to exchange expertise."

Regarding the cost of treatment, Dutta mentioned, "It's not possible to provide exact information on cost of treatment at this point. However, what we do assure are fair and humane services.

For those who travel to India for treatment, they incur additional costs beyond medical expenses. Our aim is to reduce those costs by providing comprehensive services in Bangladesh."

Desun, which owns a 750-bed hospital in Kolkata, is the only accredited facility under India's National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) in the eastern part of the country.

The hospital boasts modern infrastructure for comprehensive cardiac care, along with 39 specialised departments covering various medical fields..

Desun Hospital houses the Heart Institute for cutting-edge cardiac treatment. Operating as the Desun Hospital and Heart Institute, this facility is a super-specialized cardiac hospital equipped with state-of-the-art medical infrastructure.

Alongside, it encompasses 39 specialised departments including gastroenterology, orthopedics, neurology, dermatology, gynecology, urology and ENT, offering comprehensive medical services in various fields.

Desun Hospital also offers cutting-edge treatment options for knee replacement. Additionally, the hospital also specialises in treating allergies, asthma, spine conditions, back pain, and thalassemia.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Duty waiver, import restrictions retard customs revenue growth
Banks on alert to prevent cyberattacks
Tipu for creating awareness to ensure consumer rights
Pakistan’s regional exports plunge 21pc
BFTI, BCI sign MoU to enhance trade skills
TCB starts selling goods at cut prices for current month today
ADB officials visit Skate Waste’s recycling facility
India starts importing tomatoes from Nepal amid price spike


Latest News
Asia Cup fixtures: Date, time, venue
Selectors axe Mahmudullah after discussing with team management
England beat Colombia 2-1 to advance to the Women's World Cup semifinals
BNP’s claim having international support untrue: PM
BGB recovers Indian goods worth Tk 4cr in Sylhet border
Your demands won't be accepted, do whatever you like to do: Quader tells BNP
Youth killed being hit by bus in Barishal
Eight men held while extorting people in guise of hijras
Easy bike driver electrocuted in Habiganj
12 held over medical admission test question leak
Most Read News
Hindu Nationalism in India
STANDING HEAVY
Easy Turkey Patties
Easy turkey burgers
Empowering Bangladesh’s Youth:  Green Skills for a Sustainable World
10 held in four-hour raid at 'militant den' in Moulvibazar
CTTC cordon off house in Moulvibazar, 8 detained
T h e  P a r r o t
Tanzid gains maiden call-up in Bangladesh's Asia Cup
2 US Congressmen arrive on four-day visit to Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft