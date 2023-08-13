

India's Desun to bring new investment in Bangladesh health sector



Chairman and Managing Director of Desun Hospital, Sajal Dutta informed reporters about the investment during a press conference held at the capital's Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) on August 8 last.



A substantial amount of investment will be made to ensure super-specialty services in the areas of cardiac, cancer, neurology and gastroenterology, Dutta told reporters at the event.

While other medical services will also be available, these four specialties will have the most advanced facilities. Desun is considering one site among Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna and Sylhet for this hospital.



Dutta said, "We have observed that among the Bangladeshi patients seeking treatment in India, the majority suffer from cardiac, cancer, neurology, and gastroenterology ailments.



We aim to establish hospitals in Bangladesh focusing on these four areas with top-notch facilities. While other medical services will be available, our priority lies in these advanced specialties. We have plans to invest in Bangladesh's healthcare sector over the next five years."



He further noted, "We have identified four key concerns for Bangladeshi patients seeking treatment abroad: effective treatment, fair cost, travel support from airport and services under one roof.



By offering services in Bangladesh, we intend to address these concerns. Just as we provide comprehensive services under one roof in India, we will ensure the same in Bangladesh."



Speaking on the presence of Indian and Bangladeshi doctors, Dutta stated, "We plan to have a significant number of Bangladeshi doctors in our hospitals, alongside Indian doctors. This mix will allow them to exchange expertise."



Regarding the cost of treatment, Dutta mentioned, "It's not possible to provide exact information on cost of treatment at this point. However, what we do assure are fair and humane services.



For those who travel to India for treatment, they incur additional costs beyond medical expenses. Our aim is to reduce those costs by providing comprehensive services in Bangladesh."



Desun, which owns a 750-bed hospital in Kolkata, is the only accredited facility under India's National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) in the eastern part of the country.



The hospital boasts modern infrastructure for comprehensive cardiac care, along with 39 specialised departments covering various medical fields..



Desun Hospital houses the Heart Institute for cutting-edge cardiac treatment. Operating as the Desun Hospital and Heart Institute, this facility is a super-specialized cardiac hospital equipped with state-of-the-art medical infrastructure.



Alongside, it encompasses 39 specialised departments including gastroenterology, orthopedics, neurology, dermatology, gynecology, urology and ENT, offering comprehensive medical services in various fields.



Desun Hospital also offers cutting-edge treatment options for knee replacement. Additionally, the hospital also specialises in treating allergies, asthma, spine conditions, back pain, and thalassemia.



