

Light House holds media advocacy meeting



The meeting was presided over by Harun Or Rashid, CEO and founder of Light House. Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) President Mursalin Nomani was present as the Chief Guest while Dainik Ajkaler Khobor Editor Faruk Talukdar present as a Special Guest.



In the speech of the chief guest in the meeting, Mursalin Nomani said that the life force of the country is our young society.

They should be developed through proper guidelines. After the HSC examination, we should use the students for the development of the country.



More importance should be given to technical and technical issues. At the same time, the vast youth of the country should be trained in all subjects including politics, economy and social policy. Health services should also be improved.



Various non-governmental development agencies are working alongside with Bangladesh government to ensure fair reproductive health services for all. He commented that the media also has a role to play in this regard.



On the occasion of the day, meetings-seminars and rallies also have organised in different places of the capital on Saturday.

Besides, cultural programmes have organised at Ershad School Ground in Banani and TDS Primary School Auditorium in Tongi Ershad Nagar, Gazipur.



Light House, a non-governmental organization, organised a media advocacy meeting with the financial support of USAID and technical assistance of Pathfinder International to mark the International Youth Day 2023 with the theme of 'Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World ' at Bangladesh Shishu Kalyan Parishad conference room in the capital on Friday.The meeting was presided over by Harun Or Rashid, CEO and founder of Light House. Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) President Mursalin Nomani was present as the Chief Guest while Dainik Ajkaler Khobor Editor Faruk Talukdar present as a Special Guest.In the speech of the chief guest in the meeting, Mursalin Nomani said that the life force of the country is our young society.They should be developed through proper guidelines. After the HSC examination, we should use the students for the development of the country.More importance should be given to technical and technical issues. At the same time, the vast youth of the country should be trained in all subjects including politics, economy and social policy. Health services should also be improved.Various non-governmental development agencies are working alongside with Bangladesh government to ensure fair reproductive health services for all. He commented that the media also has a role to play in this regard.On the occasion of the day, meetings-seminars and rallies also have organised in different places of the capital on Saturday.Besides, cultural programmes have organised at Ershad School Ground in Banani and TDS Primary School Auditorium in Tongi Ershad Nagar, Gazipur.