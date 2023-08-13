

IPDC, Hyundai Bangladesh business MoU signed



As per the agreement, customers availing IPDC Auto loan for Hyundai brand new vehicles will enjoy the fastest 48-hour processing, attractive interest rates, and personalized support from dedicated Relationship Managers, says a press release.



Savrina Arifin, Head of Retail Business, IPDC Finance; H.M Pervez Khan, Head of Auto Loan, IPDC Finance; Md Zahidul Kabir, Head of Treasury, Fair Group; J.M. Taslim Kabir, Head of Marketing, Fair Group; Asfaq Ahmed, Marketing, Hyundai Bangladesh; Shazid Wahid, Deputy Manager, Auto finance, Hyundai Bangladesh and some other officials from the both the organizations were present during the signing.

