

Shimanto Bank observes National Mourning Day



Prayers and discussions were held on the occasion of National Mourning Day in the 62nd Board Meeting of Shimanto Bank recently, says a press release.With due respect and solemnity, participants observed a minute of silence in memory of the great leader and father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and all the family martyrs.Chairman of the Bank and Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh Major General A K M Nazmul Hasan, BAM, ndc, psc delivered speech in commemoration of the National Mourning Day. Meeting prayed for salvation of the departure souls of all the martyrs of 15 August.