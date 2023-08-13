Video
Home Business

Standard Bank promotes Mohon Miah as DMD

Published : Sunday, 13 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Md Mohon Miah has been recently promoted to Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of Standard Bank Ltd. He was serving as Head of Business Development, Shariah Secretariat, ICCD and Islamic Banking Conversion Project in the same bank prior to the new posting, says a press release.

He joined Standard Bank in 2020.Earlier he served as Deputy Managing Director and Head of Corporate Investments at Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd.

He has more than three decades of experience in the same bank where he held several key positions including Head of Branches and Zone, Head of Business Development and Chief Risk Officer.

Md. Mohon Miah, a professional banker with remarkable expertise in investment management, started his career as a probationary officer in 1985.

He completed his postgraduate degree in Islamic History and Culture from Dhaka University. Later, he obtained PhD in finance and banking from Oxford Trent University, United States.


