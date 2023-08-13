

Islami Bank holds Shariah webinar



Mohammad Solaiman, FCA, Chairman of Audit Committee of the bank addressed the webinar as chief guest while Md. Altaf Hossain, Additional Managing Director of the bank addressed as special guest.



Mufti Sayeed Ahmed, Vice Chairman of Shariah Supervisory Committee of the bank addressed as key note discussant. Md. Shamsuddoha, Executive Vice president of Shari'ah secretariat also addressed.

Presided over by Meah Md. Barkat Ullah, Head of Chattogram South Zone, Mohammad Nurul Hossain Kaosar, Head of Chattogram North Zone delivered the welcome speech. Executives and officials working under the four zones attended the webinar.



