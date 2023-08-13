Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 August, 2023, 1:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

SIBL holds half-yearly business conference of sub-branches

Published : Sunday, 13 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Desk

SIBL holds half-yearly business conference of sub-branches

SIBL holds half-yearly business conference of sub-branches

Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) arranged half-yearly business conference -2023 with the sub-branches at the bank's head office through virtual platform on Saturday, says a press release.

Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, was chief guest on the occasion. Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Director, presided over the programme.
 
Abdul Hannan Khan, Deputy Managing Director, Divisional Heads and senior officials at head office were present in the event.

Zonal Heads and in-charges of 203 sub-branches also joined the programme virtually. A number of guidelines and instructions were discussed for sub-branches for the rest of the year.

Zafar Alam, MD and CEO, said sub-branches are playing a crucial role providing essential services to marginal people.  He also instructed sub-branches to attain business growth targets and profitability.

With a strong call to action, he urged everyone to work diligently and take responsibility to ensure the continuous growth of the bank.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Duty waiver, import restrictions retard customs revenue growth
Banks on alert to prevent cyberattacks
Tipu for creating awareness to ensure consumer rights
Pakistan’s regional exports plunge 21pc
BFTI, BCI sign MoU to enhance trade skills
TCB starts selling goods at cut prices for current month today
ADB officials visit Skate Waste’s recycling facility
India starts importing tomatoes from Nepal amid price spike


Latest News
Asia Cup fixtures: Date, time, venue
Selectors axe Mahmudullah after discussing with team management
England beat Colombia 2-1 to advance to the Women's World Cup semifinals
BNP’s claim having international support untrue: PM
BGB recovers Indian goods worth Tk 4cr in Sylhet border
Your demands won't be accepted, do whatever you like to do: Quader tells BNP
Youth killed being hit by bus in Barishal
Eight men held while extorting people in guise of hijras
Easy bike driver electrocuted in Habiganj
12 held over medical admission test question leak
Most Read News
Hindu Nationalism in India
STANDING HEAVY
Easy Turkey Patties
Easy turkey burgers
Empowering Bangladesh’s Youth:  Green Skills for a Sustainable World
10 held in four-hour raid at 'militant den' in Moulvibazar
CTTC cordon off house in Moulvibazar, 8 detained
T h e  P a r r o t
Tanzid gains maiden call-up in Bangladesh's Asia Cup
2 US Congressmen arrive on four-day visit to Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft