SIBL holds half-yearly business conference of sub-branches

Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) arranged half-yearly business conference -2023 with the sub-branches at the bank's head office through virtual platform on Saturday, says a press release.Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, was chief guest on the occasion. Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Director, presided over the programme.Abdul Hannan Khan, Deputy Managing Director, Divisional Heads and senior officials at head office were present in the event.Zonal Heads and in-charges of 203 sub-branches also joined the programme virtually. A number of guidelines and instructions were discussed for sub-branches for the rest of the year.Zafar Alam, MD and CEO, said sub-branches are playing a crucial role providing essential services to marginal people. He also instructed sub-branches to attain business growth targets and profitability.With a strong call to action, he urged everyone to work diligently and take responsibility to ensure the continuous growth of the bank.