Sunday, 13 August, 2023, 1:55 AM
Govt to initiate Halda River fish project soon: Rezaul

Published : Sunday, 13 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Correspondent

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim Saturday said a development project on conservation and management of natural fish breeding grounds in Halda River is under process.

Noting that 'Halda River' plays an important role in increasing the production of carp fish, he said: "Our project for Halda River is under process. It will be approved soon.

Through this project, the government is working to make Halda more up-to-date by maintaining the natural balance."

The minister said this while addressing a workshop on current status, prospects and future actions of fishery resources of Chattogram division held at the fisheries training center in Cumilla as the chief guest, a press release said.

He joined the workshop virtually from city's Matsya Bhaban, the release added.

Rezaul said the government has declared the Halda River, the only natural fish breeding centre of the country, as "Bangabandhu Fisheries (Matsya) Heritage" in an effort to protect the sweet water fish of the country.

"We have to consider the quality of this heritage, traditional status and cultural environment," he added.

The government is working to ensure its unique status and the fish breeding area and make it pollution-free, he said.

BSS adds: With Secretary of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock Nahid Rashid in the chair, the workshop was attended, among others, by Director General of Fisheries Khondokar Mahbubul Haque.

The keynote paper of the workshop was presented by Mohammad Shariful Azam, the sub-project director of the Sustainable Coastal and Marine Fisheries Project under implementation by the Department of Fisheries.

Later, the minister virtually inaugurated a newly constructed five-storey aesthetic fisheries training centre at Ahmed Nagar in Cumilla.



