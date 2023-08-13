Video
BRAC Bank launches first female-only scholarship

Published : Sunday, 13 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Business Desk

In a groundbreaking initiative to support and promote female education in Bangladesh, BRAC Bank has restructured its scholarship programme, introducing the nation's first-ever scholarship exclusively for female students pursuing tertiary education.

The programme is named 'Aporajeyo TARA Scholarship' and aims to dismantle financial and societal barriers that inhibit women's access to higher education.

The programme includes transgender and individuals with disability, thus reinforcing the Bank's commitment to educational equality, says a press release.

BRAC Bank has been at the forefront of fostering education through its scholarship programmes since 2010, assisting more than 1,000 students.

The decision to make this scholarship female-exclusive is a direct response to the observed gender imbalance at the tertiary education level in the country, with the current female-to-male ratio standing at 42:58.

"As a values-based organization belonging to the larger BRAC family, BRAC Bank is committed to female education and empowerment in society," said Selim R. F. Hussain, Managing Director and CEO of BRAC Bank.

"We view this scholarship as a society investment that will benefit our country in the long run. We firmly believe in the dreams, aspirations, and potential of women.

Through this scholarship, we aim to unearth the talents of meritorious students from financially challenged backgrounds and contribute towards building a just and equitable society."

BRAC Bank has already inked agreements with the University of Dhaka and BRAC University to provide monthly stipends under this unique Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Further plans are underway to collaborate with other educational institutions and organizations to expand the programme's impact.

Being a member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values (GABV), BRAC Bank continually undertakes CSR initiatives that create lasting impacts on people and society.

The bank firmly believes education is the key to eliminating inequality and ensuring sustainable development. This innovative scholarship programme marks another milestone in BRAC Bank's unwavering commitment to social upliftment.


