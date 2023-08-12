AL shares photos of bamboo sticks allegedly distributed at BNP rally







The Bangladesh Awami League from its verified Facebook page shared the photos around 4 pm on Friday. As they described it, the photos purport to show rickshaws loaded with bamboo sticks brought in and some BNP rally goers supplying these stick among the crowd.



Referring to the violence witnessed on July 29 "in the name of peaceful rallies", it is insinuated in the post that BNP leaders and activists again brought bamboo sticks and local weapons.

UNB has not independently verified the claims made in the social media post.



