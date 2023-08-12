Video
Russia claims 'improved' position on northeast Ukraine frontline

Published : Saturday, 12 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

MOSCOW, Aug 11: Russia said Friday its forces had "improved" their offensive positions around two settlements near the town of Kupiansk in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region.

Kupiansk and the surrounding areas of Kharkiv were recaptured by Kyiv's forces in September but Moscow has since pushed back on the region.

The Russian defence ministry said its forces had "improved the tactical situation" on the front line near Vilshana and Pershotravneve.    �AFP



