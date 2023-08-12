JU names 6 new residential halls







The decision of naming halls took place in a Syndicate meeting held under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Nurul Alam.



JU Acting Registrar Md Abu Hasan confirmed the matter to journalists.

Abu Hasan said, 'The 6 newly constructed halls and a sports complex have been named in the syndicate meeting.



The three girls' halls (No. 17, 18 and 19) have been named as Begum Rokeya Hall, Fazilatunnesa Hall and Bir Pratik Taraman Bibi Hall respectively."



He also said, "The three halls for boys (No. 20, 21, 22) are named as Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Hall, Sheikh Russell Hall and Kazi Nazrul Islam Hall respectively."



"The syndicate also named an under construction sports complex as Sheikh Kamal Sports Complex," he added.



However, out of six newly constructed halls of JU, two halls have been opened for students but the other four have not been opened yet due to manpower crisis though its construction work has been completed.



The six newly constructed residential halls of Jahangirnagar University (JU) were named on Thursday evening.The decision of naming halls took place in a Syndicate meeting held under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Nurul Alam.JU Acting Registrar Md Abu Hasan confirmed the matter to journalists.Abu Hasan said, 'The 6 newly constructed halls and a sports complex have been named in the syndicate meeting.The three girls' halls (No. 17, 18 and 19) have been named as Begum Rokeya Hall, Fazilatunnesa Hall and Bir Pratik Taraman Bibi Hall respectively."He also said, "The three halls for boys (No. 20, 21, 22) are named as Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Hall, Sheikh Russell Hall and Kazi Nazrul Islam Hall respectively.""The syndicate also named an under construction sports complex as Sheikh Kamal Sports Complex," he added.However, out of six newly constructed halls of JU, two halls have been opened for students but the other four have not been opened yet due to manpower crisis though its construction work has been completed.