HSC exams to be held on schedule: Dipu







The minister said this after inaugurating the upwardly extended academic building of Lady Pratima Mitra Girls' High School in Chandpur.



"We have a system that if the examination has to be stopped in any place due to natural calamity during the examination period, the examinations stop locally.

And the rest of the places which educational institutions are not affected, conduct the exams as per the schedule," she added.



Regarding the students' movement, the minister said that some candidates always think before the exam that if they get some time, they can prepare well. Only for them, we cannot postpone the examinations of so mony students.



"It is a public exam, it is important to take it on time, so there is no chance of postponing the exam," Dipu Moni said.



The minister also asked the protesting students to go back to their study table. "If they prepare without wasting time, I believe they will do well."



Sadar Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Mo Hedayet Ullah, District Awami League Leader Advocate Ranjit Roy Chowdhury, Municipal Awami League General Secretary Aminur Rahman Babul were also present at that time.



Earlier, the minister inaugurated Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Chatwar at Puran Bazar Degree College in the town.



A total of 13,59, 342 students-6,88, 887 boys and 6,70,455 girls--- expected to appear in this year's HSC examination, 1,55,935 more than the previous year as a total of 12,03, 407 students sat for the exam last year, she said.



The HSC exams will be held at 2,658 exam centres and 9,169 educational institutions.



Among the total students, 11,08,594 students will appear for the exam under the nine general education boards, 98,031 under the Madrasha board and 1,52,717 under the Technical Education board. �UNB



CHANDPUR, Aug 11: The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent exams will start from August 17 as per the schedule, said Education Minister Dipu Moni on Friday. The only exceptions may be in disaster-hit areas, if any.The minister said this after inaugurating the upwardly extended academic building of Lady Pratima Mitra Girls' High School in Chandpur."We have a system that if the examination has to be stopped in any place due to natural calamity during the examination period, the examinations stop locally.And the rest of the places which educational institutions are not affected, conduct the exams as per the schedule," she added.Regarding the students' movement, the minister said that some candidates always think before the exam that if they get some time, they can prepare well. Only for them, we cannot postpone the examinations of so mony students."It is a public exam, it is important to take it on time, so there is no chance of postponing the exam," Dipu Moni said.The minister also asked the protesting students to go back to their study table. "If they prepare without wasting time, I believe they will do well."Sadar Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Mo Hedayet Ullah, District Awami League Leader Advocate Ranjit Roy Chowdhury, Municipal Awami League General Secretary Aminur Rahman Babul were also present at that time.Earlier, the minister inaugurated Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Chatwar at Puran Bazar Degree College in the town.A total of 13,59, 342 students-6,88, 887 boys and 6,70,455 girls--- expected to appear in this year's HSC examination, 1,55,935 more than the previous year as a total of 12,03, 407 students sat for the exam last year, she said.The HSC exams will be held at 2,658 exam centres and 9,169 educational institutions.Among the total students, 11,08,594 students will appear for the exam under the nine general education boards, 98,031 under the Madrasha board and 1,52,717 under the Technical Education board. �UNB