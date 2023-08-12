Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 August, 2023, 12:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

HSC exams to be held on schedule: Dipu

Published : Saturday, 12 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102

CHANDPUR, Aug 11: The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent exams will start from August 17 as per the schedule, said Education Minister Dipu Moni  on Friday. The only exceptions may be in disaster-hit areas, if any.

The minister said this after inaugurating the upwardly extended academic building of Lady Pratima Mitra Girls' High School in Chandpur.

"We have a system that if the examination has to be stopped in any place due to natural calamity during the examination period, the examinations stop locally.

And the rest of the places which educational institutions are not affected, conduct the exams as per the schedule," she added.

Regarding the students' movement, the minister said that some candidates always think before the exam that if they get some time, they can prepare well. Only for them, we cannot postpone the examinations of so mony students.

"It is a public exam, it is important to take it on time, so there is no chance of postponing the exam," Dipu Moni said.

The minister also asked the protesting students to go back to their study table. "If they prepare without wasting time, I believe they will do well."

Sadar Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Mo Hedayet Ullah, District Awami League Leader Advocate Ranjit Roy Chowdhury, Municipal Awami League General Secretary Aminur Rahman Babul were also present at that time.

Earlier, the minister inaugurated Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Chatwar at Puran Bazar Degree College in the town.

A total of 13,59, 342 students-6,88, 887 boys and 6,70,455 girls--- expected to appear in this year's HSC examination, 1,55,935 more than the previous year as  a total of 12,03, 407 students sat for the exam last year, she said.

The HSC exams will be held at 2,658 exam centres and 9,169 educational institutions.

Among the total students, 11,08,594 students will appear for the exam under the nine general education boards, 98,031 under the Madrasha board and 1,52,717 under the Technical Education board.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL shares photos of bamboo sticks allegedly distributed at BNP rally
Russia claims 'improved' position on northeast Ukraine frontline
IS attack on Syria army bus kills 26 soldiers: monitor
JU names 6 new residential halls
HSC exams to be held on schedule: Dipu
New HC bench asked to settle rule on Yunus's indictment
Missing college student’s body recovered from canal in Patuakhali
N'ganj BNP leader dies from stroke at Naya Paltan rally


Latest News
15,600 houses damaged, people returning home from shelters
Bodies of twins found in Shahbagh
Hawaii starts probe into wildfire handling, as toll hits 67
Tanzid gains maiden call-up in Bangladesh's Asia Cup
CTTC cordon off house in Moulvibazar, 8 detained
Niger coup supporters protest West African military force
Neymar heading toward exit from Paris Saint-Germain, AP source says
'China, Russia, Iran engaged in foreign interference in New Zealand'
Youth beaten dead on suspicion of theft in Kushtia
Global Covid cases up 80% as new subvariant rises
Most Read News
Dengue outbreak surging
Sixty people held in city anti-narcotics drives
Lighten children’s schoolbags
Shakib to lead Bangladesh in Asia Cup and World Cup
Another female doctor dies of dengue
BNP begins mass processions
Ten injured as 2 buses collide in Rangpur
Modi govt wins no-confidence vote over Manipur
Maize farmers repay 100pc loan taken for farming
BNP, like-minded parties to bring out mass processions, AL' peace rally in city today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft