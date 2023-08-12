USA's apparel import from BD increases by 13.99pc





In last five years from 2017 to 2022, the United States (USA) apparel import from Bangladesh increased by 13.99 per cent whereas their import from the world has grown by 4.50 per cent annually, said the Office of Textiles and Apparel (OTEXA).



In 2022, USA's import from the world increased by 22.48 per cent year-over-year and reached US$ 99.93 billion from US$ 81.58 billion in 2021. Bangladesh remains the third largest apparel source for the USA in 2022 with a 9.75 per cent share of its total apparel import, which was 8.76 per cent in 2021.





If we look at the quantity based statistics measured in per square meter equivalent (SME), USA's apparel import from Bangladesh registered 20.65 per cent year-over-year growth, which reached 3.14 billion SME in 2022 from 2.60 billion in 2021. On the other hand USA's import from China has declined by 3.11per cent quantity-wise in 2022 compared to 2021.



China, being the top apparel import source for the USA and having a 21.75 per cent share, posted 10.83 per cent year-over-year growth in 2022 in dollar value. USA's apparel imports from China reached $ 21.73 billion in 2022 from $ 19.60 billion in 2021 which was $ 27.37 billion in 2018.



On the other hand, Vietnam remains in the second position. The value of USA's clothing from Vietnam was $ 12.21 billion in 2018 which increased to $ 14.37 in 2021 and reached $18.24 billion in 2022. The share of Vietnam in USA's total apparel import also increased to 18.26 per cent in 2022 from 14.74 per cent in 2018.



India and Indonesia both countries have shown over 35 per cent growth in 2022 compared to 2021. The share of both countries increased to 5.69 per cent and 5.61 per cent respectively in 2022 from 4.59 per cent and 5.40 per cent in 2018.



Other top countries having mentionable growth were Cambodia 28.46 per cent, South Korea 25.08 per cent, Pakistan 24 per cent, Honduras 19.85 per cent and Mexico 11.50 per cent in 2022. The share of these countries also increased during the mentioned year. Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has set the target of $100 billion in garment exports by 2030.



BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said, "Since the share of Bangladesh in USA's apparel import is only 9.75 per cent, we have a huge opportunity to increase the share further. Bangladesh has already gained the top position in USA's denim imports very recently.



There are few more product categories where we have potential to further penetrate. Besides, we still have a number of US brands yet to source from Bangladesh or are sourcing at a limited scale. So, while we urge for diversifying our markets, we think we still have a huge scope of specialization in the existing ones."



"We are committed to deliver the best to our customers, and the USA being the largest market for us remains the biggest beneficiary of all of our efforts. There have been few issues in trade between USA and Bangladesh, especially the cotton fumigation requirement while importing cotton from the USA. Our government has already waived the mandatory fumigation requirement for importing cotton from the USA," he added.



He said, "This will certainly reduce the time and cost of business for our importers. We are now approaching the US Government to consider duty-free market access to the USA for garments made of US cotton. This reciprocity will benefit the US cotton growers, the US apparel brands and consumers, while Bangladesh will gain an extra edge as a preference to US cotton."



Sources said that apart from that, BGMEA is working with the American Apparel and Footwear Association (AAFA) on different issues to make trade between Bangladesh and USA easier.



Last year, we signed a MoU with the AAFA which aims to unlock the potential of Bangladesh's RMG sector by enhancing competitiveness and facilitating trade access to the US market.



According to the related sources, the organization is working to determine what kind of roadmap to achieve this target. The organization may publish this roadmap by the end of this year.



BGMEA vice-president Shahidullah Azim said, "We have put forward a target of $100 billion in exports by 2030 considering the overall situation and it is possible."



For this, he emphasized the importance of government policy support, ease of doing business, infrastructure development to increase the export of manmade fibre.



However, some entrepreneurs have doubts about whether Bangladesh can export 100 billion dollars worth of clothing in 2030, in the current reality.



