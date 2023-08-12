Video
Saturday, 12 August, 2023, 12:10 PM
Home Front Page

Female doc, 8 others die of dengue on Friday

Published : Saturday, 12 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Staff Correspondent

Female doc, 8 others die of dengue on Friday

Female doc, 8 others die of dengue on Friday

At least nine people including a female doctor died of dengue fever at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in the capital early Friday.

The number of dengue cases reported by the hospitals in Bangladesh since January has reached 80,074, with 2,046 new cases recorded in the latest daily count.

The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose by nine to 373 in the 24 hours to Friday morning, the Directorate General of Health Services said.

The doctor Sharifa Binte Aziz, 27, hailing from Dohar upazila in Dhaka, was undergoing treatment at Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of (DMCH around 5:00am.

Sharifa completed her MBBS degree from Rangpur Medical College Hospital and was studying FCPS at the DMCH.

Family sources said Sharifa was suffering from fever for four days and was undergoing treatment at Islami Bank Hospital.
Later, Sharifa was shifted to the DMCH on Thursday as her condition deteriorated.

Meanwhile, a female doctor named Almina Dewan Mishu, 32, died of dengue fever at DMCH on Tuesday early hours.

She was a 39th BCS cadre officer. She was undergoing treatment at the DMCH intensive care unit since August 1. She was earlier admitted to a private hospital in Dhaka with dengue infection on July 26.

As many as 1,193 new cases have been detected outside Dhaka, but six of the deaths occurred in the capital. On Friday morning, 9,675 dengue patients were in hospital care around the country, and 5,225 of them were outside Dhaka. The dengue outbreak has been worse in 2023 than in previous years.

Last year, hospitals reported 62,382 patients taking medical care, and the death toll stood at 281, the previous highest since record-keeping began for dengue hospitalisations in the 1960s.

In 2019, Bangladesh witnessed over 100,000 dengue hospitalisations, a record number of cases in a single year. The official death toll that year was recorded at 179.

A pre-monsoon government-funded survey of Dhaka city has uncovered an alarming surge of Aedes mosquitoes, known carriers of the dengue virus, fuelling the worst spread of the disease over the past five years.

Most of the deaths caused by dengue occurred due to haemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome, which health experts associated with some new variants of the deadly virus, previously undetected in Bangladesh.


« PreviousNext »

