Saturday, 12 August, 2023, 12:10 PM
Shakib to lead Tigers in Asia Cup, WC  

Published : Saturday, 12 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Shakib to lead Tigers in Asia Cup, WC  

Shakib to lead Tigers in Asia Cup, WC  

The uncertainty and tension came to an end on Friday as the President of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Nazmul Hassan Papon announced Shakib Al Hasan as the new ODI captain for the National Team. Shakib thereby, regained the captaincy of all three formats.

Shakib succeeded Tamim Iqbal, who stepped down as the ODI captain couple of weeks back, two months before the World Cup, when the team started preparation for the mega cricketing events like Asia Cup followed by the ODI World Cup.

BCB therefore, had been in a little bit of trouble to take a decision regarding the new ODI captain and the team announcement.

Shakib, the ace all-rounder of the game, was undoubtedly the auto choice, who is the captain of Bangladesh Test and T20i sides. He previously led Bangladesh in 52 ODIs between 2009 and 2017.

But there had been certain areas of uncertainty in taking the decision. Firstly, Shakib is out of the country for a long time, who have been playing in Lanka Premiere League (LPL) prior to taking part in Global T20 Canada.

The BCB officials consequently, had been waiting to have a discussion with Shakib on the issue. Secondly, the BCB President wanted some sort of assurance that Shakib will be playing for at least next two years. The third and the final reason is what if Shakib takes part in the forthcoming national election in December.

He might be busy in November for election campaigns, when New Zealanders are due in Bangladesh followed by the World Cup. The BCB President was in doubt if Shakib could handle all the pressures.

The BCB thus, called a board meeting recently and shortlisted three names for the position including Shakib, Liton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. The BCB President was requested to make the final decision, which he announced on Friday.

"Shakib was the obvious choice to captain Bangladesh when the position fell vacant," Papon told journalists on Friday. "I am very confident that his exemplary performance, experience, and leadership qualities will galvanise the team as we head into two massive events like the Asia Cup and the World Cup."

The BCB conversely, are going to announce the final squad for the Asia Cup and the World Cup today (Saturday). Shakib is expected to join the team soon to take his new charges.


« PreviousNext »

