CCC, CDA blame game overshadows Chittagong water-logging problem







Tthe city dwellers also blamed the CCC authorities for their failure in proper management of the city.



During the recent water-logging the residence of the Mayor of CCC Rezaul Karim Chowdhury including thousands of houses of the low-lying areas of the city had been inundated.

The CCC Mayor alleged that the CDA which was entrusted with the water-logging project had failed to implement it on time.

In reply to Mayor's allegation, the CDA Chairman Jahirul Alam Dobash said that the government had entrusted CDA for implementation of the water-logging project for the failure of CCC.



Meanwhile, a total of four mega projects are going on for eradication of water-logging problem from the port city. Of them, CDA is implementing a project of 2779 crore while another project is being implemented by the Bangladesh Army under CDA at Taka 6,000 crore.



The CDA submitted a Revised Development Project Profile (RDPP) in 2021 for extension of deadline and raising the cost to 10,400 crore that has not yet been approved by the government.



Other under the Water Development Board (WDB) had started the works of the water-logging project at Taka 1,620 crore in October last year after a long time.



CCC is implementing excavation of a 2.9- km-long canal from Baroipara to the Karnaphuli at Taka 13.62 billion.



All the four mega projects are now under implementation.



Over 55 per cent works of the project of CCC have so far been completed.



Meanwhile, UNDP aided master plan for Chattogram City has been prepared 28 year's ago in 1995 to excavate three canals to remove water-logging from the city.



The local Government and Rural Developemnt (LGRD) Ministry has approved the project earlier to remove the curse of water-logging of the port city.



Over 76 per cent works of the project have so far been completed.



In the recently announced budget of 2023-24 fiscal, the government has proposed to allocate Taka 100 crore for WDB project, Taka 100 crore for CCC Project from Baroipara to Karnaphuli river canal and Taka 580 crore for CDA project of "Canal re-excavation, renovation and expansion to eradicate water logging of Chattogram."



Moreover, the Revised Development Project Proposal (RDPP) of Chattogram Water-logging removal project increasing the cost to taka 10,400 crore from the existing taka 5, 616 crore is now waiting for the approval of the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC).



The problem of water-logging in the port city always happens during the rainy seasons. A moderate to heavy rainfall is enough to inundate various part of the city which includes roads, lanes and by-lanes, houses, markets, shops etc.



According to CDA master plan there were a total of 57 canals in the city. Of them, 36 canals have been brought under the project while the rest 21 canals still remain out of the project.



But the Chattogram City Corporation has already declared that they would excavate the rest 21 canals.



So, a total of 57 sluice gates should be installed at all the estuaries of 57 canals to remove water-logging problem.



Meanwhile, lack of coordination among service providers has been blamed for Ctg water-logging problem in the city.



Eminent politicians in Chattogram, at a programme recently, said the commercial city of Chattogram is grappling with a persistent water-logging due to conflicts and a lack of coordination among service-providing agencies responsible for drainage systems.



Former mayor of Chattogram City Corporation Mahmudul Islam Chowdhury, city Awami League treasurer Abdus Salam, city BNP convener Dr Shahadat Hossain and Chittagong unit president of the Communist Party of Bangladesh Ashok Saha were present as the panel speakers in a function organised by the Channel I recently.



