Saline to be imported if necessary: Zahid







If necessary, the ministry has been instructed to import saline from abroad, Maleque said, seeking to reassure the medical community.



The health minister was inaugurating the foundation stone for construction work of a 1.5 kilometre paved road in Dhakuli area of Manikganj Sadar upazila on Friday afternoon.

Maleque also said that doctors and nurses are providing the best possible service in the hospitals.



"To prevent dengue, the concerned institutions have to be more dynamic in killing mosquitoes," he added.



Maleque said the Health Ministry has instructed the city corporations and municipalities to apply more effective mosquito-killing insecticide.



"People also need to be aware. Because to prevent Aedes mosquitoes from being born, the surroundings of the house should be kept clean."



He also said that there is no shortage of dengue testing kits.



"If there is a shortage of dengue testing kits in any government hospital, it will be supplied quickly as per demand," he added.



Presided over by Jagir Union Awami League President Shamim Hossain, the function was addressed, among others, by Health Minister Zahid Maleque, District Awami League General Secretary Abdus Salam, Vice-President Municipal Mayor Ramzan Ali. �UNB



