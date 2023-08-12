Video
Saturday, 12 August, 2023
Momen views string of US official visits as 'good thing'

Published : Saturday, 12 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen believes it to be a 'good thing' that US representatives are visiting Bangladesh
"It is a good thing that they are visiting. They can see for themselves what is going on," he said while talking to reporters on Friday.

"They think Bangladesh is a very poor country. They think the Christian and Hindu population declined drastically in our country which is not true. If they come to visit, they can see for themselves if that is happening in our country, their perception will change" he said.
He also said they come here mostly for the Rohingya crisis, to monitor the overall condition and funding issues. He also hinted such engagements get a lot of their oxygen from the opposition playing them up.

"Members of our opposition parties and some expats complain to the foreigners. That's why these issues come to light," he said.    �UNB


