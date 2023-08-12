5 killed, 12 injured in separate train, road accidents in 3 dists





At least five people were killed and 12 others were injured in separate train and road accidents in Brahmanbaria, Rangpur and Habiganj on Friday.



Our Brahmanbaria Correspondent added that two people were killed when a train hit them while they were crossing a railway bridge ignoring police at Akhaura in Brahmanbaria.





The deceased was identified as Shukur Mia, 60. He is the son of Gazi Mia of Doari village under Madhabi upazila of Narsingdi. The identity of the other deceased could not be known immediately.



Jasim Uddin Khandaker, officer-in-charge of Akhaura Railway Police Station, said some devotees who came to Kharampur shrine on the occasion of urs, a religious gathering, were crossing the railway bridge ignoring the police obstruction.



At that time, when the Dhaka-bound Parabat train was coming, the policemen on duty on both sides blew the whistle and signalled the arrival of the train.



Although most of the people got down from the railway bridge, the two men tried to cross the bridge and was hit by the train. Both of them skidded off the bridge into the river after being hit by the train, OC Jasim said.



On receiving the information, a unit of Akhaura Fire Service rushed to the spot recovered the bodies of the two men from the river after about an hour of efforts.



Our Rangpur Correspondent added that at least ten people were injured after two buses collided head-on in Taraganj upazila of Rangpur district on early Friday.



The injured were taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital. Among them, the condition of two persons is critical.



Sources said the action took place around 12.30am of Friday when a bus of Hanif Paribahan collided with another bus of Joyana Paribana, leaving ten people injured.



Our Habiganj Correspondent added that a female worker was killed in a road accident on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in front of the gate of Alipur RFL Company under Shaistaganj upazila of the district last night.



The deceased was identified as Halema Akhter, 24, daughter of Mustafa Miah, resident of Gobarkhala village in Gazipur union of Chunarughat upazila.



Officer-in-charge (OC) of Shaistaganj Highway Police Station Mainul Islam said the accident occurred when a Dhaka-bound freight truck overturned in front of the gate of Alipur RFL Company and fell on female worker Halema Akhter around 8pm, leaving her died on the spot. Halema was waiting there for transport, he said.



At least five people were killed and 12 others were injured in separate train and road accidents in Brahmanbaria, Rangpur and Habiganj on Friday.Our Brahmanbaria Correspondent added that two people were killed when a train hit them while they were crossing a railway bridge ignoring police at Akhaura in Brahmanbaria.The incident took place around 8:30 pm on Thursday at Kharampur railway bridge on the Akhaura-Sylhet bypass railway line, police said.The deceased was identified as Shukur Mia, 60. He is the son of Gazi Mia of Doari village under Madhabi upazila of Narsingdi. The identity of the other deceased could not be known immediately.Jasim Uddin Khandaker, officer-in-charge of Akhaura Railway Police Station, said some devotees who came to Kharampur shrine on the occasion of urs, a religious gathering, were crossing the railway bridge ignoring the police obstruction.At that time, when the Dhaka-bound Parabat train was coming, the policemen on duty on both sides blew the whistle and signalled the arrival of the train.Although most of the people got down from the railway bridge, the two men tried to cross the bridge and was hit by the train. Both of them skidded off the bridge into the river after being hit by the train, OC Jasim said.On receiving the information, a unit of Akhaura Fire Service rushed to the spot recovered the bodies of the two men from the river after about an hour of efforts.Our Rangpur Correspondent added that at least ten people were injured after two buses collided head-on in Taraganj upazila of Rangpur district on early Friday.The injured were taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital. Among them, the condition of two persons is critical.Sources said the action took place around 12.30am of Friday when a bus of Hanif Paribahan collided with another bus of Joyana Paribana, leaving ten people injured.Our Habiganj Correspondent added that a female worker was killed in a road accident on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in front of the gate of Alipur RFL Company under Shaistaganj upazila of the district last night.The deceased was identified as Halema Akhter, 24, daughter of Mustafa Miah, resident of Gobarkhala village in Gazipur union of Chunarughat upazila.Officer-in-charge (OC) of Shaistaganj Highway Police Station Mainul Islam said the accident occurred when a Dhaka-bound freight truck overturned in front of the gate of Alipur RFL Company and fell on female worker Halema Akhter around 8pm, leaving her died on the spot. Halema was waiting there for transport, he said.