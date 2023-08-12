Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 August, 2023, 12:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

5 killed, 12 injured in separate train, road accidents in 3 dists

Published : Saturday, 12 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119
Staff Correspondent


At least five people were killed and 12 others were injured in separate train and road accidents in Brahmanbaria, Rangpur and Habiganj on Friday.

Our Brahmanbaria Correspondent added that two people were killed when a train hit them while they were crossing a railway bridge ignoring police at Akhaura in Brahmanbaria.
The incident took place around 8:30 pm on Thursday at Kharampur railway bridge on the Akhaura-Sylhet bypass railway line, police said.

The deceased was identified as Shukur Mia, 60. He is the son of Gazi Mia of Doari village under Madhabi upazila of Narsingdi. The identity of the other deceased could not be known immediately.

Jasim Uddin Khandaker, officer-in-charge of Akhaura Railway Police Station, said some devotees who came to Kharampur shrine on the occasion of urs, a religious gathering, were crossing the railway bridge ignoring the police obstruction.

At that time, when the Dhaka-bound Parabat train was coming, the policemen on duty on both sides blew the whistle and signalled the arrival of the train.

Although most of the people got down from the railway bridge, the two men tried to cross the bridge and was hit by the train. Both of them skidded off the bridge into the river after being hit by the train, OC Jasim said.

On receiving the information, a unit of Akhaura Fire Service rushed to the spot recovered the bodies of the two men from the river after about an hour of efforts.

Our Rangpur Correspondent added that at least ten people were injured after two buses collided head-on in Taraganj upazila of Rangpur district on early Friday.

The injured were taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital. Among them, the condition of two persons is critical.

Sources said the action took place around 12.30am of Friday when a bus of Hanif Paribahan collided with another bus of Joyana Paribana, leaving ten people injured.

Our Habiganj Correspondent added that a female worker was killed in a road accident on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway  in front of the gate of Alipur RFL Company  under  Shaistaganj upazila of  the district last night.

The deceased was identified as Halema Akhter, 24, daughter of   Mustafa Miah, resident of Gobarkhala village in Gazipur union of Chunarughat upazila.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Shaistaganj Highway Police Station Mainul Islam said the accident occurred when  a Dhaka-bound freight truck overturned in front of the gate of Alipur RFL Company and fell on female worker Halema Akhter around 8pm, leaving her died on the spot.  Halema was waiting there for transport, he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
USA's apparel import from BD increases by 13.99pc
Female doc, 8 others die of dengue on Friday
Shakib to lead Tigers in Asia Cup, WC  
ALCWC meeting today
CCC, CDA blame game overshadows Chittagong water-logging problem
Saline to be imported if necessary: Zahid
India expects 'peaceful' election in BD
Momen views string of US official visits as 'good thing'


Latest News
15,600 houses damaged, people returning home from shelters
Bodies of twins found in Shahbagh
Hawaii starts probe into wildfire handling, as toll hits 67
Tanzid gains maiden call-up in Bangladesh's Asia Cup
CTTC cordon off house in Moulvibazar, 8 detained
Niger coup supporters protest West African military force
Neymar heading toward exit from Paris Saint-Germain, AP source says
'China, Russia, Iran engaged in foreign interference in New Zealand'
Youth beaten dead on suspicion of theft in Kushtia
Global Covid cases up 80% as new subvariant rises
Most Read News
Dengue outbreak surging
Sixty people held in city anti-narcotics drives
Lighten children’s schoolbags
Shakib to lead Bangladesh in Asia Cup and World Cup
Another female doctor dies of dengue
BNP begins mass processions
Ten injured as 2 buses collide in Rangpur
Modi govt wins no-confidence vote over Manipur
Maize farmers repay 100pc loan taken for farming
BNP, like-minded parties to bring out mass processions, AL' peace rally in city today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft