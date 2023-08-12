Video
AL wants to play poll-poll game with 2 new parties: Fakhrul

Published : Saturday, 12 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Friday, "Awami League government wants to play election-election game like 2014 and 2018, by registering two new political parties."

He made the comment at a rally organized by the BNP Dhaka North in front of the Badda's Suvastu Tower in the capital.   
 
BNP's Dhaka North and South City units brought out two separate processions towards Malibagh from Badda and Kamalapur Stadium in the capital respectively.

Apart from BNP, Ganotantra Mancha, Jatiyatabadi Samamona Jote, Ganaforum and People's Party, Peshajibi Ganatantrik Jote, 12-party alliance, Labour Party, LDP, NDM and two factions of Gono Odhikar Parishad are observing the programme separately in different areas of the capital.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir inaugurated the Dhaka North city unit's procession around 3:30pm.

He said, "Now we are in a do or die situation. We have to move forward, we cannot stop unless our demands are met. We will defeat the fascists by a united movement."

Mirza Fakhrul called for spreading the movement into all houses of the country and said, "Awami League wants to come back to power like in 2014 and 2018 through conspiracy."

The BNP leader warned that the country's people will not allow the ruling party to play any foul game this time.

He alleged that the Election Commission gave registration to two political parties as part of the government's move to stage another game in the name of election in 2014 and 2018. Claiming that BNP leaders and activists are being jailed using the judicial department, Mirza Fakhrul said despite all kinds of torture and oppression people will met their demands very soon.

Fakhrul warned that the government will not be able to thwart the movement by any means. "Nothing can suppress us this time."

Fakhrul urged the government to quit with dignity by handing over power to a non-party neutral government, paving the way for holding the next polls under a non-party neutral government.

Demanding the abolition of the Election Commission Fakhrul said, "Government should resign, parliament should be dissolved and no election will be held under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina government."

Braving inclement weather, thousands of leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies joined the two processions, carrying banners, festoons and portraits of the party's top leaders.

BNP observed programme to pressure home one-point demand of resignation of the Awami League government and holding the next general election under a non-party caretaker government. BNP Dhaka south city unit brought out procession in front of Kamalapur Stadium around 3:40pm.

BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas inaugurated the programme.  After a brief rally, the BNP leaders and activists took out a procession toward Malibagh Rail Gate.

In a brief address prior to launching the programme, the BNP leader alleged that the government has been trying to suppress the opposition's movement by resorting to repressive acts and by using the judiciary.



