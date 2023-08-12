BNP wants to come to power by stabbing democracy: Amu



Awami League (AL) Advisory Council Member and Coordinator and Spokesperson of central 14-party alliance Amir Hossain Amu on Friday said that being afraid of elections and democracy BNP wants to come back to power by stabbing democracy and through conspiracies. They started the politics of assassination by killing Bangabandhu.He said these in a rally organized by Dhaka North city 14-party in front of Amin Complex at Uttara in the capital on Friday.He said Sheikh Hasina did not come to power on anyone's mercy. She has been elected repeatedly by the people and has formed the government.Addressing the BNP, Amu said, "You started the movement in 2013-14. Innocent people died every day. When the common people rejected you in the 2013, 14 elections, you resorted to arson and terror.When you started killing people in the dark of night, when you killed hundreds of people by throwing bombs and fire terror, but you failed and could not come to power."Amir Hossain Amu said Sheikh Hasina did the trial of war criminals and the killers of Bangabandhu. She established the four national principles in the constitution through parliament. She has established non-communal politics. That is why BNP cannot tolerate her.The 14-party spokesman also said the democratic process should be continued under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina. BNP is being burnt seeing the development of the country. They want to disrupt Sheikh Hasina's progress.Awami League must remain united. The 14-party will resist them unitedly those who are dreaming to come to power in an unconstitutional way.Leaders of 14 parties including Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon addressed the rally.Workers Party of Bangladesh President Rashed Khan Menon said, "BNP is walking the path of anarchy and fire terrorism like in 2013 and 2014 without taking preparation for the elections.Violating the constitution, BNP is demanding the resignation of Sheikh Hasina. They are also demanding the cancellation of the Election Commission.""Due to domestic and foreign conspiracies ahead of elections, the United States has given a visa policy. The European Union is sending letters. However, when someone threatens to kill Biden, he is shot and killed.Then it is not a violation of human rights. Even if militants are suppressed in Bangladesh then they identify it as a violation of human rights," Menon added.AL Presidium Member Kamrul Islam said, "We want to tell the BNP not to play with fire. Disturbances will be meted out by the public. The election will be held on time, it is not a matter of seeing who has come or not. There will be an election."Samyabadi Dal General Secretary Dilip Barua said, "BNP-Jamaat once again wants to stop the development progress of the country by bringing in an unelected government."Dhaka North city AL President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman presided over the rally. Besides, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal General Secretary Shirin Akhtar, AL Liberation War Affairs Secretary Mrinal Kanti Das, Dhaka North city AL General Secretary SM Mannan Kochi, local MP Habib Hasan and other leaders of 14-party alliance also addressed in the rally.