Saturday, 12 August, 2023, 12:09 PM
9 suspects of train attack, plunder held in Tongi

Published : Saturday, 12 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondent


GAZIPUR, Aug 11: Police have so far detained nine suspects in connection with the attack on a train and snatching of valuables from passengers at Tongi Railway Station here on Thursday night.

Ferdous Ahmed Biswas, Officer-in-Charge of Kamalapur Railway Police Station, confirmed the development on Friday morning, saying that police could round up nine people for the attack on the train and looting valuables from passengers on that day after conducting drives in and around the Tongi area over Thursday night.
The arrested are Mehedi Hasan Joy, 26, Md Rony, 35, Rabiul Hasan, 40, Md Swadin, 30, Md Saiful Islam Jakir, 25, Md Masud, 27, Md Nasir, 20, Md Nayon Hasan, 28, and Md Ashiq, 22, are residents of Tongi.

Earlier on Thursday night, the Dhaka-bound train 'Karnaphuli Express' from Chattogram came under attacks when it had been waiting to enter the Outer Signal of Tongi Railway Station around 10:30pm.

Towhidul Islam, Station Master of Tongi Railway Junction, said the snatching occurred in some bogies after the train stopped at the Outer Signal.


