Arson attackers becoming united again for hatching conspiracy: Kamal







"It was seen that a bus was set on fire at Savar. Besides, other places were also set on fire. Arson attackers are becoming united again to destabilize the country's peaceful environment," he said.



Addressing a National Mourning Day discussion organized by Dhaka-12 Constituency Chhatra League at Dhaka District Awami League office, Tejgaon, the minister said that a BNP women leader recently mentioned that a London based leader wants to create anarchy continuously through arson attacks.

"But people of Bangladesh have recognized the fire terrorists. People will give them a befitting reply," the minister said. Kamal, also a veteran freedom fighter, said that BNP has been hatching conspiracies to thwart the upcoming national elections.

"Since BNP is recognized among people as a party which carries out arson attacks on buses, the party (BNP) is planning to thwart the elections," he said.



Kamal said that people are eagerly waiting to vote for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina again, adding, "Security forces have been working to curb terrorism and militancy."



Criticizing Khaleda Zia's birthday celebration on August 15, the minister said, "We know that Khaleda Zia has multiple dates of birth, but we have seen that suddenly she (Khaleda Zia) started celebrating her birthday on the day when Bangabandhu was killed."



"We have lost Bangabandhu. We will never get him back. But his daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is materializing all the dreams of Bangabandhu one by one. We all know what happened on August 15. Everyone knows who committed the murder, who was the mastermind behind it. The killers took the lives of Sheikh Moni and Abdur Rab Serniabat as they thought that anyone can return back to power," he added.



Appreciating Sheikh Hasina's leadership, he said, Bangladesh's development trend has doubled because both men and women are working together and contributing to the national economy. Bangladesh Chhatra League President Saddam Hossain and General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Inan also addressed the meeting. �BSS



